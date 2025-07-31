17-member committee formed to guide the progressive roll-out of autonomous vehicles in Singapore

MOT said the 17-member committee will "adopt a whole-of-society approach in shaping Singapore's AV future" and aim to ensure that AVs are safely integrated into Singapore's land transport system, create new jobs and improve everyday connectivity for residents.

To that end, the committee will oversee work in four key areas.

The first is the near-term deployment of AVs, incorporating feedback from residents.

The second is regulations, liability and enforcement, to ensure that there is safety and accountability in the AV sector.

The third is industry and jobs, to grow local AV capabilities, create new jobs and "bring workers along" as AVs reshape transportation in Singapore.

The fourth is technology and safety, to ensure that the AV sector has robust cybersecurity and data policies.