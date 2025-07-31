17-member committee formed to guide the progressive roll-out of autonomous vehicles in Singapore
SINGAPORE: A 17-member steering committee chaired by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has been formed to guide the progressive roll-out of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Singapore, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on Thursday (Jul 31).
The committee consists of transport industry representatives from companies such as ComfortDelGro and Grab, academics in transport-related fields, a union representative, and senior officials from several ministries.
Members of the Steering Committee on Autonomous Vehicles
INDUSTRY
- Mr Alex Hungate - President and chief operating officer of Grab
- Mr Cheng Siak Kian - Managing director and group CEO of ComfortDelGro
- Dr Heidi Ruth Wyle - Founder, chairman and CEO of Venti Technologies
- Dr Limbu Dilip Kumar - Co-founder and chief operating officer of Moovita
- Mr Ngien Hoon Ping - Group CEO and executive director of SMRT Corporation
- Mr George Ivanov - Head of international policy and government affairs at Waymo
- Dr Tony Han - Founder, chairman and CEO of WeRide
ACADEMIA
- Professor Marcelo H Ang Jr - Professor of control and mechatronics at the National University of Singapore
- Professor Zhao Jinhua - Professor of cities and transportation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
UNION
- Ms Yeo Wan Ling - Assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, adviser to the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association, and executive secretary of the National Transport Workers Union
GOVERNMENT
- Mr Jeffrey Siow - Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance
- Dr Koh Poh Koon - Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health
- Mr Murali Pillai - Senior Minister of State for Transport and Law
- Ms Sim Ann - Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs
- Ms Sun Xueling - Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development
- Mr Alvin Tan - Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development
- Ms Jasmin Lau - Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Education
MOT said the 17-member committee will "adopt a whole-of-society approach in shaping Singapore's AV future" and aim to ensure that AVs are safely integrated into Singapore's land transport system, create new jobs and improve everyday connectivity for residents.
To that end, the committee will oversee work in four key areas.
The first is the near-term deployment of AVs, incorporating feedback from residents.
The second is regulations, liability and enforcement, to ensure that there is safety and accountability in the AV sector.
The third is industry and jobs, to grow local AV capabilities, create new jobs and "bring workers along" as AVs reshape transportation in Singapore.
The fourth is technology and safety, to ensure that the AV sector has robust cybersecurity and data policies.
Thursday's announcement came after Mr Siow, who is also Senior Minister of State for Finance, said last month that he expected to see "many" AVs on Singapore's roads in the next five years.
Mr Siow also announced last month that AVs will be trialled in Punggol later this year.
Grab, meanwhile, started shuttling employees between its One-North office and One-North MRT station with an autonomous bus earlier this month.
WeRide, an AV company that has been running a shuttle service at Resorts World Sentosa for a year, currently ferries about 100 passengers daily on a 1.2km route around Sentosa.
Moovita, another AV operator, currently has three driverless buses plying routes between Ngee Ann Polytechnic and King Albert Park and Clementi MRT stations with safety operators on board.