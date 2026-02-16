Harmony in Singapore must be actively renewed, and not taken for granted: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore's multicultural harmony did not come about by chance and needs to be actively renewed, not taken for granted, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Chinese New Year message on Monday (Feb 16).

Stressing that it was built on mutual respect, trust and understanding over generations, he added that Singapore must continue to uphold and pass on these values.

"Each generation has a responsibility to strengthen it - through how we live, interact and treat one another," said Mr Wong.

"Let us continue to enlarge our common space, deepen our shared bonds, and celebrate our diversity as a source of strength."

He said that this Chinese New Year is especially meaningful, as Muslims will also be marking the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

"The coming together of these two occasions reminds us of the beauty of multicultural Singapore - a society where different cultures, traditions and faiths live together in mutual respect," he added.

Mr Wong said the year of the Fire Horse - associated with change and movement in the Chinese zodiac - comes at a time when geopolitical currents are shifting and technology is reshaping lives.

While these changes can feel "uncertain and unsettling", he pointed out that the Fire Horse also symbolises resilience and strength of spirit.

"Let us face the year ahead with adaptability and confidence, ready to reimagine what is possible for ourselves and for our country. Then we can turn challenges into opportunities, and continue moving forward as one people," he said.

In his message, he said families form the foundation of society, and that the government's key priority is to support families, both young and old.

It aims to provide families, especially parents with young children, with greater assurance and support, he said, citing the measures he announced during Budget 2026.

"In this year’s Budget, we have taken further steps - from CDC vouchers for every household to additional credits for every child," he said.

"Beyond the home, we are making pre-school more affordable and accessible. We are also helping parents navigate new challenges, including guiding their children’s use of technology."

The goal is to give every child a good start in life, and to support families at every stage, he added.