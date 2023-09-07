3 people jailed over 3 cases of workplace deaths, including a drowning incident at fish farm

SINGAPORE: A company director of a fish farm, a forklift operator and a crane operator were sentenced to jail over three cases of workplace fatalities.

All three were prosecuted under the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in an August report on prosecution cases released on Thursday (Sep 7).

CRANE ACCIDENT

One of them was a quay crane operator who was given seven months' jail on Aug 25 after he failed to follow safe work procedures, resulting in the death of a co-worker.

On Mar 11, 2020, Mohammad Asraf Rosli, who was employed by PSA Corporation, was operating a quay crane when he lowered a 20-ft reefer container onto co-worker Varathan Prabu.

Varathan and another colleague were securing containers on board a vessel when the incident happened. Varathan was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MOM's investigations revealed that Asraf committed a reckless act by not ensuring that no one was standing beneath the container before he lowered it.

FORKLIFT ACCIDENT

In another case, Alagappan Ganesan, a certified forklift operator employed by Asiabuild Construction, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment on Aug 15.

On Jul 7, 2022, he was operating a forklift in a multi-storey carpark, where Kunjappa Makesh and a co-worker were laying cables.

To prevent the cable from being run over by the forklift, Kunjappa and the co-worker attempted to throw the cable over the forklift, but landed on its rear.

Kunjappa then climbed onto the rear of the forklift. But Ganesan started to reverse the machine, and that resulted in Kunjappa getting caught between the forklift’s overhead guard and a beam.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

MOM’s investigations revealed that Ganesan was negligent in performing his duties as a forklift operator.

"He did not pay attention to the environment or perform any checks before operating the machine," MOM said.

MOM also said that operators of machinery such as forklifts or quay cranes must be vigilant and mindful of any workers in the vicinity.