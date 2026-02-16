Singapore targets four industries for AI transformation, but experts say workforce readiness a key hurdle

SINGAPORE: The four sectors chosen to front Singapore’s artificial intelligence strategy are "backbone" industries that operate in high-stakes environments and are pivotal to the country's economy, experts said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 12) announced in his Budget 2026 statement that he will chair a new National AI Council to oversee the development and execution of "AI missions" aimed at pushing the boundaries of "what is possible for Singapore and for the world".

The missions will focus on four sectors – advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare – which make up the core of Singapore’s economy and public welfare.

Experts said the four sectors are closely intertwined, with some being early AI adopters such as finance and technology, alongside fast-growers like healthcare and manufacturing. Advancements in AI in one area can boost gains in others.

Mr Oliver Jay, OpenAI's managing director for international markets, said these sectors are "strong starting points" for national AI deployment, as they combine high-volume, repeatable workflows with high-stakes environments that demand strong governance.

Since these industries handle sensitive data, it raises the bar on governance and accountability. If the foundation is built well, it allows for trusted operating models to be extended to others including small‑ and medium‑sized enterprises (SME) and startups, he added.

Singapore's prioritisation of these sectors reflects a strategy to concentrate AI adoption where economic value creation, productivity gains and real-world deployment potential are strongest, said Dr Stefan Winkler, a professor in the engineering cluster at Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

"By focusing on these sectors, the government can accelerate tangible impact on both industry transformation and workforce capability," Dr Winkler said.