Muted response on first Friday of new 4am alcohol sales cut-off, with nightspots cautious and revellers unmoved
SINGAPORE: On the first Friday (Aug 22) night after new liquor sales rules kicked in for areas along parts of the Singapore River, nightlife establishments remained cautious in their approach as crowds remained largely muted.
A year-long trial had started on Aug 18 for liquor licensees in the Boat Quay, Upper Circular Road and Clarke Quay areas to extend their trading hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The police said that as of Aug 18, it received and approved six applications for extension, out of the over 200 outlets in the participating areas.
Some of these approved businesses stayed open until the 4am cut-off, maximising sales while giving patrons more time to enjoy themselves.
Others had lingering concerns and uncertainty over customer footfall, though they said they would apply for the extended liquor licensing hours anyway.
While it got most crowded along Boat Quay and around Clarke Quay from around 10pm, the masses began to taper off after midnight, as CNA observed.
They mostly gathered in small groups at the corner near Elgin Bridge in Boat Quay, around Zouk nightclub in Clarke Quay, and at various supper spots along Circular Road.
Revellers on a night out told CNA that the extra hour did not really factor into their plans for a good time – with some not even aware of the new arrangements.
IMPROVING SALES
Mr Loganathan L Adiaya, owner of Club Bagawan along Boat Quay, told CNA that after 3am - their previous alcohol sales cut-off time - its adjoining bar, Star Bagawan, which is run by his son, was still 70 per cent full. His outlet was among those that were approved.
Sales also improved by 15 to 20 per cent due to the extra hour, he said.
“The new orders coming in after 3am, it’s considered quite a lot per table,” said Mr Loganathan.
He felt that the hour-long extension will ultimately “make a lot of difference for people to come back out”, especially when more outlets in the area join the trial.
“A lot of them are converting their licence from restaurant to bar - with URA - then after that, they go to the police for the liquor licence,” he said, explaining why there could be a lag in more establishments coming on board.
During the (COVID-19) pandemic, a lot of nightclubs converted their status to restaurants in order to continue operating and survive, said Mr Loganathan.
If more nightlife businesses now apply for the extension and open later, “everybody will be merry”, he added.
Ms Mitch Phang, owner of SMLJ bar in Circular Road, told CNA she applied for the liquor sales extension “just in case” she wanted to keep her business open longer. She has not yet adjusted her official operating hours.
On Saturday, she did indeed open until 4am.
“I applied thinking that the whole Boat Quay would eventually apply. Can’t be they all get, then I stay closed, right? So I’m taking it as a backup plan now, and there’s no harm applying,” said Ms Phang.
She shared that while Fridays are normally a full house, this Friday was not.
“One reason a lot of people are not coming out is because after 12am, they have to go and do prayers for the start of the seventh month,” she said, referring to the Hungry Ghost Festival.
Ms Phang said that if she extends her official closing time to 4am, customers will simply come in later. People who get drunk may not want to leave, as the place is still open for them to stay on.
“The thing about attracting the late crowds is that they mostly cannot drink already, because they’d all be a bit drunk by the time they get here,” she said.
Ms Phang said she aims to turn the second and third floors of her shophouse unit into nightlife venues too, registering the new business endeavours as part of the one-year pilot to revitalise the area.
For example, she wants to have a nightclub on the third floor – which has been an office space for the past few years – subject to approval from the authorities.
The government had announced that applications to set up new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street, will be considered, after years of a freeze.
Ms Phang said that if more establishments join the extended liquor licence pilot, it may help draw more visitors to the area, with the chance that people will stay later too.
However, Ms Phang noted that customers staying later does not necessarily make it worthwhile for her bar to remain open, as it may not translate into sales.
“Some customers call and ask me what time I’m closing. They say that if I open until 4am, they will head down,” she shared.
“But if they come down and get just one bucket of beer, it’s not worth it for me. Just because they stay another hour, does not mean they open one more bottle.”
Her point was echoed by the director of food and beverage and head of operations at Blu Jaz in Clarke Quay, who identified himself as Mr Anuj.
Mr Anuj said his firm applied for the licence three days ago “because we think it’s better to have it” and is awaiting approval.
However, he said: “Just because we get the licence, doesn’t mean we are going to open until late. But if there’s such a privilege, why not get it first?”
He noted the misconception that a later closing time translates into higher revenue. “The majority of the party crowd will simply come later,” he said.
TO APPLY OR NOT?
Another business quietly optimistic about the new rules, and which has applied for the extended liquor licence, is Crazy Monkeys bar in Circular Road. Its manager, who only wanted to be known as Mr Kumar, said it is currently awaiting approval.
“We won’t know until we try. It’s a trial and error for us,” he said of the effectiveness of the one-hour extension. His bar currently operates until 3am on Thursday and Friday nights.
He said that his customers would likely welcome the extension, and some have even asked him about it.
“They want to extend because they are spending money, and they want to have an enjoyable, good, long night,” said Mr Kumar.
However, he is concerned how things will play out with the accompanying Public Entertainment Licence – which he said is needed for things like playing live music, screening shows on the television, and even letting customers play on the pool table – as that permit still has a 3am cut-off.
There are already establishments that have decided not to apply for the extension, as they are unconvinced the footfall in the area is strong enough.
“After 12am, there’s simply no crowd here already,” said Mr Jagan Rajasingam, general manager of Charlie’s bar at Boat Quay.
“We already have a licence until 3am. The extension doesn’t help us actually.”
He said that the late night openings only bear fruit once or twice a year when there are special events, such as screenings of popular European football matches, which typically happen in the wee hours.
Mr Jagan added that even if there are special street celebrations in neighbouring Circular Road, there is not much spillover of business, as the two areas have vastly different vibes.
Meanwhile, those on a night out did not feel the impact of the extra hour on their plans.
Ms Sara D, who works in the skincare sector, was out with her sister-in-law. She had no idea about the extension of liquor sales hours when she was at Star Bagawan.
“Only a couple of places in Singapore really serve the nightlife crowd,” said the 31-year-old, who was surprised to learn about the pilot.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’ll make much of a difference for me, because I usually don’t hang out until so late. But for younger people, they would probably be enjoying it as they can socialise more.”
Full-time national serviceman Jason Quek said he had heard about the extension but was unsure when it would take effect, so he was surprised when informed.
The 21-year-old was with his friends at Zouk in Clarke Quay. He said the extended liquor sales, and hence longer operating hours, are good for clubbers as they help them get their money’s worth from the entrance fee, allowing them to spend more time inside.
However, getting home afterwards is the tough part, he noted.
“I will go with what most people are doing and take Grab. At this hour, it is quite pricey and can be quite difficult to get,” said Mr Quek, close to 4am.