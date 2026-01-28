Commissioner of Charities opens inquiry into animal shelter Animal Lovers League

SINGAPORE: The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has opened a formal inquiry into troubled animal welfare group Animal Lovers League, which has also been told to vacate its current premises in February.



In a media statement on Wednesday (Jan 28), the Office of the Commissioner of Charities (COC) said the inquiry is being conducted under Section 10 of the Charities Act 1994.

The inquiry marks an escalation of earlier scrutiny into the animal welfare group's governance.



The COC said it had previously been looking into Animal Lovers League following feedback received, but decided to institute a formal inquiry after the charity failed to comply with requirements under the Act.



These include the "persistent non-submission" of annual reports and failure to comply with orders issued by the commissioner that required the charity's governing board members to furnish specified documents and information.

The current Commissioner of Charities is Mr Desmond Chin Kim Tham.

FIVE GROUPS TO TAKE OVER CARE OF ANIMALS

In a separate statement, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), said that a notice has been served to the Animal Lovers League - one of Singapore's largest and longest-serving animal shelters - to vacate its units at The Animal Lodge next month.

AVS said on Wednesday that the health and welfare of the animals under Animal Lovers League's care remained its "top priority".

There are currently about 100 cats and around 60 dogs under the care of Animal Lovers League, said AVS director Trisha Eng.

Five other animal welfare groups have stepped forward, with Animal Lovers League founder Mohan Div Sreedharan agreeing to let these five groups take over the animals' care and eventually rehome as many of them as possible.

The five groups that AVS is working with are: Voices for Animals, Noah’s Ark Cares, SOSD, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter and Every Stray Matters.

Ms Eng added that the animals will be split between the five animal welfare groups and remain in the same units as they are now.