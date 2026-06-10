Applied Materials expands Singapore operations, plans 1,000 jobs amid AI chip demand

SINGAPORE: Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials expects to create 1,000 new jobs in Singapore over the next few years as it expands its manufacturing and research operations to support a growing global demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the opening of Applied's new manufacturing facility at Tampines Industrial Crescent on Wednesday (Jun 10), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said he is heartened that the company is investing in people.



Applied’s expansion will create 1,000 new jobs across manufacturing, R&D, headquarters and field services, he said.

The new roles are "good jobs", said Mr Gan, adding that they will allow Singaporeans to work on frontier technologies and gain exposure to global operations.

Mr Gan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, also said that Applied is scaling its internship programme to 100 placements annually by 2027.

"Through these efforts, more Singaporeans - especially our students - can secure a meaningful and exciting career in the semiconductor sector."

In a news release on Wednesday, Applied said that the new US$500 million (S$600 million) facility more than doubles its advanced cleanroom capacity in Singapore and will support the global build-out of AI infrastructure.

The new facility is already operating at volume production and is focused on serving chipmakers that are expanding production to meet increasing AI-driven demand, the company said.

It features autonomous assembly and testing systems, AI-assisted quality inspection and augmented and virtual reality tools to support technician training and precision maintenance operations.

“AI is transforming every industry, creating unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductors,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied.

“Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applied’s ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster.”