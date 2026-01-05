Banks, e-commerce platforms ramp up safeguards as online scams evolve

SINGAPORE: From tighter identity checks and real-time payment alerts to in-app advisories and transaction nudges, banks and e-commerce platforms in Singapore say they have strengthened targeted anti-scam measures, as fraud tactics grow more sophisticated and increasingly resemble legitimate online behaviour.

The year-end period proved especially risky, with higher volumes of online shopping, travel bookings and reselling activity, creating opportunities for scammers to exploit urgency and consumer demand.

HIGH-DEMAND ITEMS A KEY RISK

Online marketplace Carousell said high-demand items such as concert tickets and collectibles carried the most risk for buyers over the year-end period.

Police advisories echoed this, warning of resale ticket scams involving fake screenshots or payment receipts, as well as trading card scams where victims paid deposits for pre-orders that never arrived.

Over S$600,000 (US$467,000) was lost in more than 700 concert ticket scam cases in the first 10 months of 2025, the police previously said.

Losses were also reported in Pokemon trading card scams involving pre-orders that never arrived, with at least S$958,000 lost across more than 470 cases since October, bringing total losses from such high-demand item scams to over S$1.5 million.

To counter this, Carousell rolled out tighter Singpass verification for higher-risk categories and added in-app safety advisories cautioning users against upfront payments or moving transactions off the platform.