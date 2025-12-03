Singapore firms power Batam’s tech and manufacturing boom

BATAM: Singapore companies are powering a new economic boom on the Indonesian island of Batam, drawn by lower costs and a growing pool of local talent.

Operators of business parks there with a strong Singapore presence say Batam offers cost savings, particularly for manufacturing and tech-related operations.

Amid renewed talks about economic integration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), experts believe the island could draw even more interest from industries looking to tap its strengths.

Singapore remains Batam’s largest investor. It pumped in S$632 million (US$483 million) in the first half of 2025, underscoring its confidence in the island’s potential.