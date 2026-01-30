Beverage container return points to be set up within 5-minute walk of most HDB residents

SINGAPORE: Nine in 10 Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents will be within a five-minute walk of a beverage container return point when a new national recycling scheme launches in April, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Friday (Jan 30).

About 1,000 return points will be deployed across major supermarkets and high-footfall areas. The aim is to double that number within the first year of operations, said Dr Puthucheary.

Such containers would gradually enter the market during the transition period from Apr 1 to Sep 30, with widespread availability expected by August and September.

"During this initial period, we will closely monitor return patterns, we will gather community feedback and that will allow us to determine the optimal locations for additional return points," he said.

"This phased approach helps us optimally place reverse vending machines, making it easier and more convenient for everyone to use them."

Dr Puthucheary was speaking at the opening of TOMRA’s new office in Singapore. The Norwegian company, which designs reverse vending machines, has been appointed as the return point network operator for the central and north-eastern regions of Singapore.

In a press release on Friday, TOMRA said it would install at least 350 reverse vending machines at locations including supermarkets with floor areas larger than 200sqm, HDB void decks and town centres.

Besides deploying the machines, the company will also oversee areas such as site acquisition, cleaning and maintenance, as well as the transportation of collected containers to the processing plant, which will be supported by local service provider Chye Thiam Maintenance.