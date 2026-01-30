Beverage container return points to be set up within 5-minute walk of most HDB residents
SINGAPORE: Nine in 10 Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents will be within a five-minute walk of a beverage container return point when a new national recycling scheme launches in April, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Friday (Jan 30).
About 1,000 return points will be deployed across major supermarkets and high-footfall areas. The aim is to double that number within the first year of operations, said Dr Puthucheary.
Such containers would gradually enter the market during the transition period from Apr 1 to Sep 30, with widespread availability expected by August and September.
"This phased approach helps us optimally place reverse vending machines, making it easier and more convenient for everyone to use them."
Dr Puthucheary was speaking at the opening of TOMRA’s new office in Singapore. The Norwegian company, which designs reverse vending machines, has been appointed as the return point network operator for the central and north-eastern regions of Singapore.
In a press release on Friday, TOMRA said it would install at least 350 reverse vending machines at locations including supermarkets with floor areas larger than 200sqm, HDB void decks and town centres.
Besides deploying the machines, the company will also oversee areas such as site acquisition, cleaning and maintenance, as well as the transportation of collected containers to the processing plant, which will be supported by local service provider Chye Thiam Maintenance.
Under the beverage container return scheme, consumers will pay a S$0.10 (US$0.07) refundable deposit when purchasing pre-packaged beverages in plastic bottles or metal cans between 150ml to 3L.
They can reclaim this deposit by returning the empty containers at any of the designated points.
The machines at return points will support all four main languages and offer refunds via EZ-Link cards, including concession cards for seniors and students.
Other digital refund options will be announced closer to the launch, said Dr Puthucheary.
While this new scheme may "result in some inconvenience", he expressed confidence that people in Singapore would adapt.
The scheme is expected to recover more than 16,000 tonnes of material annually from the over 1 billion beverage containers used each year.