Billion-dollar money laundering case: Bail denied for man who allegedly jumped out of window to evade capture

He then told the court that Su has been charged with offences that do not offer bail, noting that in an affidavit submitted by the investigation officer, there is early credible evidence that Su had committed his offences.

Mr Hu added that should Su be released on bail, it poses a significant risk of collusion which could seriously jeopardise ongoing investigations.

PROSECUTORS OVERSTATED REASONS FOR DENYING BAIL: DEFENCE

Su's defence counsel, Mr Julian Tay from law firm Lee & Lee, opposed the prosecution's decision for no bail as he argued that the fundamental basis of bail rests on the presumption of innocence.

Mr Tay said that the three points raised by Mr Hu were overstated as there is no evidence that Su intended to flee or has taken any preparatory steps to abscond and make himself unavailable to attend court.

"My client has strong personal and financial connections to Singapore and he has made Singapore his home since 2017," said Mr Tay.

Su's lawyer added that as his "whole village" is practically here in Singapore, Su will not abandon his family members by fleeing Singapore and becoming a fugitive on the run.

Mr Tay also brought up the matter of Su's assets which were valued around S$170 million, which are currently seized.

"It is my submission that the prosecution has no basis to suggest he would just abandon all his substantial assets in Singapore just to run away from it all," argued Mr Tay.

"He has every reason to stay in Singapore to defend himself and reclaim back his assets in Singapore."

Mr Tay then urged the court to consider imposing certain bail conditions to act as safeguards such as implementing e-tagging, setting a curfew or a no contact order, instead of denying bail.

These conditions would give the court the ability to revoke bail right away in the event that bail conditions are breached.

Mr Tay also pointed out that having Su in remand has created serious prejudice as his client has had to prepare his defence in prison where it is not only inconvenient to meet but also difficult to get instructions.

ACCUSED COULD LEAD "VERY COMFORTABLE" LIFE IF HE ABSCONDS

Responding to the defence's point on supposed prejudice, the prosecutor said that everyone, including investigators, is subjected to the same conditions set out by prisons.

Mr Hu also added that in relation to Mr Tay's argument, it must be noted that bail hearings do not require rigorous factfinding.

He reiterated that Su has substantial assets overseas which could essentially allow Su to lead a very comfortable life, if he should leave the country with his family members who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

Following the submissions by the prosecution and defence, Judge Tan decided to deny bail for Su, agreeing with the prosecution that he poses an extremely high flight risk.

The judge also agreed that Su has more than one passport and considerable wealth overseas, which allows him to relocate comfortably.

The judge also noted that his substantial financial dealings with another accused person and three other individuals involved, who left Singapore, creates a significant risk of collusion or witness tampering if Su is released on bail.

Su is set to return to court in a month's time for a pre-trial conference.

This article was originally published in TODAY.