Billion-dollar money laundering case: Vang Shuiming tries again for bail with 24-hour tracking, fails

SINGAPORE: A man who has had the most number of bail reviews among the 10 people charged in the massive transnational S$2.4 billion (US$1.76 billion) money laundering probe tried again to be released on bail - turning to the High Court for a criminal revision.

Vang Shuiming, 42, had his application dismissed yet again on Thursday (Oct 12), with the judge reminding him that if a bail application has already been rejected before, a court will be "extremely reluctant" to grant bail in subsequent applications unless there are material changes to the facts or circumstances.

Vang's lawyers from Drew & Napier largely repeated the same arguments they had canvassed in the lower court on Sep 29.

Vang faces five charges, four of which are non-bailable, which means the onus is on him to prove that he should get bail.

The charges are for using a forged document and for possessing criminal benefits worth S$2.4 million from unlicensed moneylending in China.

Vang, a father of two who moved his entire family here in 2019, is listed on charge sheets as a Turk. However, he also holds passports from China, Vanuatu and Cambodia.

He was arrested in August and remanded since along with nine other foreigners who were nabbed in simultaneous police raids.

Two days after he was arrested, more than US$2.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies was withdrawn from his Binance account by "a person of interest", the lead investigating officer said in an affidavit to oppose bail for Vang.

Vang is linked to three other suspects on the run, including his brother.

For all these reasons the district judge rejected his latest application for bail on Sep 29.

However, Vang's lawyers took to the High Court on Thursday seeking a criminal revision. Mr Wendell Wong and his team wanted Justice Vincent Hoong to revoke the lower court's order to deny bail and grant bail instead.

The lawyers highlighted the presumption of innocence and said the district court should not have agreed with the prosecution since the latter's affidavits were just "bare assertions".

Mr Wong said Vang is "willing to subject himself to stark curtailments to his personal liberty even if released on bail" and can be placed under surveillance, essentially to be tracked 24 hours a day.