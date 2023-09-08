Property agents pay more heed to compliance checks after massive billion-dollar money laundering case

SINGAPORE: Property agents are paying more attention to compliance checks in the wake of a S$1.8 billion (US$1.32 billion) money laundering case making headlines in Singapore and globally.

Subscriptions to the Singapore Estate Agents Association's (SEAA) anti-money laundering (AML) web service have spiked, with more than 400 new users from mostly boutique property agencies in the weeks since the case broke in mid-August. Most of these agencies have fewer than 10 agents.

More than 20,000 salespeople - out of roughly 35,000 agents here - are now signed up to the service.

"Before this billion-dollar money laundering case, there could be quite a number of salesperson or agents who think that performing these checks is just adding on to (their) admin work, and doesn't serve much of a purpose," said SEAA president Adam Wang, who added that many might have just "gone through the motions".

He said a webinar on the topic held in early September also drew a "very good response".

There is increased awareness among agents about their potential liability. About 60 real estate agents purportedly involved in deals linked to the case are assisting with investigations.



The SEAA web service checks potential buyers' identity against international watchlists, the Panama Papers and other databases. It also includes a bankruptcy search, and prior property transactions. If a buyer is flagged as suspicious, the agent will then have to report it as a suspicious transaction to the police.

Police did not answer CNA's questions about the number of such reports it has received, saying its Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office does not publicly release detailed statistics.