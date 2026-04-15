New Healthpoint rewards among initiatives to attract more blood donors to mitigate potential supply crisis

SINGAPORE: A new Healthpoint reward scheme is one of several new measures authorities are introducing to attract more blood donors in light of a potential supply crisis in as early as seven years.

Singapore’s supply of blood donations is projected to fall, with demand expected to outpace supply in seven years, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Apr 15) at the launch of the 80 for 80 Blood Donation Marathon to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Blood Programme.

The marathon aims for 80 organisations across Singapore to each mobilise at least 80 staff members to donate blood.

“Today, we are still in a fairly okay position where the supply of blood donations is higher than demand, generally,” Mr Ong said.

“But the demand curve is pointing up, while the supply curve is pointing down."

Singapore faces a looming supply crisis, with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) predicting that the demand for blood potentially outstripping supply in as early as seven years based on current population trends, HSA and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said in a joint news release on Wednesday.

Demand will grow 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent annually over the next decade, the authorities said.

The surge in demand is driven primarily by Singapore’s rapidly ageing population and rising cancer incidence, which together account for the majority of blood usage in the country, they added.

Mr Ong noted that when demand is more than supply, surgical procedures requiring transfusion support may have to be delayed or even cancelled.

Anaemic patients may also be unable to receive necessary blood transfusions, which can lead to serious complications, and even death, he added.

“Difficult times lie ahead. We need to start taking measures to address these challenges,” Mr Ong said.