Not just checking a box: How Buddhist teachings inspire these two men to give blood regularly

SINGAPORE: For many Buddhists, Vesak Day is marked with prayers and temple visits. For two devotees, it also takes on a more physical form: rolling up their sleeves to donate blood.

Giving blood has become more than a routine for 50-year-old advertising professional Jereme Wong, who began doing so two decades ago.

It is a way for him to live out the Buddhist value of being "other-centred", rather than "self-centred", through generosity, care and compassion.

Even though giving blood has become a habit, it is not about just going through the motions, he said.

"Even as a regular blood donor, I think it's not just about checking out the check box," said Mr Wong, speaking to CNA at Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut a week before Vesak Day on Sunday (May 31) as he donated blood.

"As a practising Buddhist, we try to do every moment with intention, so coupling our purpose, our deliberate intention with actions," he said.