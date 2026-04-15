New Healthpoint rewards among initiatives to attract more blood donors to mitigate potential supply crisis
SINGAPORE: A new Healthpoint reward scheme is one of several new measures authorities are introducing to attract more blood donors in light of a potential supply crisis in as early as seven years.
Singapore’s supply of blood donations is projected to fall, with demand expected to outpace supply in seven years, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Apr 15) at the launch of the 80 for 80 Blood Donation Marathon to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Blood Programme.
The marathon aims for 80 organisations across Singapore to each mobilise at least 80 staff members to donate blood.
“Today, we are still in a fairly okay position where the supply of blood donations is higher than demand, generally,” Mr Ong said.
“But the demand curve is pointing up, while the supply curve is pointing down."
Singapore faces a looming supply crisis, with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) predicting that the demand for blood potentially outstripping supply in as early as seven years based on current population trends, HSA and Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said in a joint news release on Wednesday.
Demand will grow 1 per cent to 1.3 per cent annually over the next decade, the authorities said.
The surge in demand is driven primarily by Singapore’s rapidly ageing population and rising cancer incidence, which together account for the majority of blood usage in the country, they added.
Mr Ong noted that when demand is more than supply, surgical procedures requiring transfusion support may have to be delayed or even cancelled.
Anaemic patients may also be unable to receive necessary blood transfusions, which can lead to serious complications, and even death, he added.
“Difficult times lie ahead. We need to start taking measures to address these challenges,” Mr Ong said.
NEW INITIATIVES TO ATTRACT BLOOD DONORS
From the second half of 2026, blood donors will be awarded Healthpoints for every successful donation via the Healthy 365 mobile application.
The points can be redeemed for MediShield Life premium discounts, e-vouchers for participating retailers and food outlets, as well as donations to community causes.
More details will be announced in June.
To make booking and managing blood donation appointments more convenient, the authorities are looking to integrate the DonateBlood app with the HealthHub app.
HSA will also roll out an electronic donor eligibility tool on its website in May to help potential donors plan their donations around travel schedules.
“By providing information on destinations visited and return dates, donors will get instant advice on when they are eligible to donate and be seamlessly guided through the appointment booking process,” HSA and SRC said.
STRENGTHEN YOUTH ENGAGEMENT, REACH OUT TO YOUNGER DONORS
Singapore’s youth donor pool is shrinking drastically, with donations falling by more than half from 20,000 to under 9,600 over the past decade, the authorities said.
This is despite an overall increase in donor numbers by 9 per cent.
The decline is driven by a 15 per cent drop in youth population during the same period and declining participation rates among young people, HSA and SRC said.
SRC will be partnering with popular brands such as Mixue and Wiggle Wiggle to reach younger audiences effectively, the authorities said.
Partnerships with Institutes of Higher Learning to bring blood donation drives onto campuses will also be strengthened, Mr Ong said.
Efforts will be stepped up to reach out to younger donors by strengthening partnerships with organisations and employers, Mr Ong said.
“Workplaces are an effective channel to outreach to young working adults, who are very active donors,” he noted.
“When employers regard blood donation as a corporate social responsibility, without fail, their staff will come together and respond positively.”
At the anniversary event, Mr Ong also presented recognition awards to the nation’s top donors for having donated blood at least 250 times in their life.
Among them are Mr Lim Kim Koon and Mr Philip Tan who have each donated blood more than 345 times in their lifetime.
Mr Mohamed Tahir Mohamed Yusof and Dr Sadali Bin Rasban were also honoured for donating blood for about 45 years, clocking about 300 donations each