Boy who threw cat off HDB block issued stern warning after completing rehabilitative programme

Cat Welfare Society had helped the cat’s caregivers to file a police report. The caregivers previously told CNA that Panther had been cared for in the community for more than 15 years.

On Friday, Ms Kwok said in her statement that the boy was placed on a "diversionary programme" after AVS – a cluster of the National Parks Board – consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers. The boy’s age and his psychiatric assessment were also taken into account.

The boy completed the programme in June.

Ms Kwok added: “A diversionary programme was assessed to be the most appropriate course of action as the programme centres on rehabilitation, by getting the offender to understand animal welfare, how to care for animals, living with animals in the community, and why his actions were wrong."

Through the programme, he learned about animal welfare, laws protecting animal health and welfare in Singapore, the needs and behaviour of cats, living with cats in the community, and responsible pet ownership. This was “conducted in an age-appropriate manner”, Ms Kwok noted.

The boy also underwent practical sessions at a cat shelter where he was required to properly care for cats such as feeding, handling and grooming them.

His father accompanied him throughout the programme.

“AVS assessed that the boy had completed the programme satisfactorily and is now able to understand better why his actions were wrong. The boy also regretted his actions,” said Ms Kwok.

“He wanted to convey his remorse and apology to the cat's caregivers, and said that he would not do it again. Upon the boy's completion of the programme, AVS issued a stern warning to him, and will continue to work with his school to monitor his progress.”

AVS does not condone the mistreatment of pets and community animals, and will take appropriate enforcement action against those who do not provide adequate care for their pet or commit animal cruelty, Ms Kwok added.

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal can be charged in court under the Animal and Birds Act and those convicted can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Meanwhile, first-time offenders who fail in their duty of care to their pets can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders can also be banned from owning an animal for up to 12 months. This is on top of any jail term or fine to which the offender is sentenced.

Members of the public can report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS via its website or Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.