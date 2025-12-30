Construction of new Brickland MRT station on North-South Line to begin next year

SINGAPORE: Construction works for the new Brickland MRT station are expected to begin in the first half of 2026, with passenger service targeted for 2034, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Dec 30).

LTA said this as it announced that it had awarded a S$281 million (US$218.5 million) civil contract for the design and construction of the station, also known as NS3A station, and a viaduct on the North-South Line to Obayashi Corporation, it said in a news release.

The authority said that Obayashi Corporation has an "established track record in infrastructure projects which includes rail stations and tunnels, both locally and abroad".

It noted that the company is currently involved in Cross Island Line Phase 2 projects under a joint venture, including the design and construction of Turf City MRT station and its tunnels.

NS3A station will be located between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak MRT stations on the North-South Line.

It was previously reported that construction on the station was to start in 2024. In response to a query from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said that advance works to prepare for its construction, such as the diversion of utilities, had begun in March 2024.

"The main civil works, which are covered under this latest contract, are expected to start in the first half of 2026. NS3A station is targeted to be completed by 2034, as announced previously," said the spokesperson.