Budget 2026: Higher qualifying salaries for Employment Pass, S Pass holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore will raise the qualifying salaries for Employment Pass and S Pass holders from January 2027, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 12).

For Employment Pass holders, the minimum qualifying salary will increase from S$5,600 (US$4,400) to S$6,000. The financial services sector will maintain a higher minimum qualifying salary, which will increase from S$6,200 to S$6,600.

For S Pass holders, the minimum qualifying salary will increase from S$3,300 to S$3,600. In the financial services sector, the minimum qualifying salary will be raised from S$3,800 to S$4,000.

The qualifying salaries for older Employment Pass and S Pass applicants will rise in tandem.

The changes will apply to new Employment Pass and S Pass applications from Jan 1, 2027, and to renewal applications from Jan 1, 2028.

Mr Wong said the changes to foreign workforce policy reflect the government's approach "to stay open to skills and expertise that strengthen our economy, while ensuring that Singaporeans remain firmly at the centre of our workforce and our policies".