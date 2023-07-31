Bukit Panjang LRT to close early over two weekends in August amid ongoing renewal works

SINGAPORE: Train services for Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will end earlier over two weekends in August amid ongoing renewal works.

There will also be a full-day closure on Oct 1, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Jul 31).

On the affected weekends - Aug 12, 13, 19 and 20 - train services will end an hour earlier at 10.30pm.

During this period, commuters can take existing bus services that ply the Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang areas to continue their journey. These include Services 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.

During the full Sunday closure in October, an additional shuttle bus service will be provided along the LRT Service B route.

The closure of train services is to facilitate the upgrading of Bukit Panjang LRT's operations control centre, with upgrading works "carried out in phases to minimise inconvenience to commuters", said LTA.

Works include migrating to an interim operations control centre to allow the existing system to be upgraded, as well as transitioning back to the upgraded centre when it is completed in three years' time.

The centre, which has been in operation since 1999, controls and monitors the signalling, power supply and communications systems.