Bukit Panjang LRT to close early over two weekends in August amid ongoing renewal works
There will also be a full-day closure on Oct 1.
SINGAPORE: Train services for Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) will end earlier over two weekends in August amid ongoing renewal works.
There will also be a full-day closure on Oct 1, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Jul 31).
On the affected weekends - Aug 12, 13, 19 and 20 - train services will end an hour earlier at 10.30pm.
During this period, commuters can take existing bus services that ply the Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang areas to continue their journey. These include Services 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974 and 976.
During the full Sunday closure in October, an additional shuttle bus service will be provided along the LRT Service B route.
The closure of train services is to facilitate the upgrading of Bukit Panjang LRT's operations control centre, with upgrading works "carried out in phases to minimise inconvenience to commuters", said LTA.
Works include migrating to an interim operations control centre to allow the existing system to be upgraded, as well as transitioning back to the upgraded centre when it is completed in three years' time.
The centre, which has been in operation since 1999, controls and monitors the signalling, power supply and communications systems.
The ongoing renewal of the Bukit Panjang LRT system also includes the introduction of 19 new light rail vehicles. This is to replace existing ones that have been in service since 1999.
These new vehicles will be progressively delivered and tested upon arrival, said LTA.
Thirteen light rail vehicles introduced in 2015 are also being upgraded to support a new signalling system, with two having already completed the upgrade and re-entered for passenger service on Jul 29.
Another two will be sent for upgrading works, with the signalling system for all 13 expected to be completed in 2025, said LTA.
The transport authority added that when the renewal works are completed in 2026, Bukit Panjang LRT would be significantly upgraded.
LTA previously said the renewal for BPLRT was on track for completion by 2024.
Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a written parliamentary answer in November 2022 that the project has faced "several challenges since 2020" due to the impact of COVID-19.
These included manpower shortage, slower progress due to the lockdown of cities in China where train manufacturing works are undertaken, and supply chain disruptions.