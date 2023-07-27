Six new trains added to the North-East Line from Jul 28

SINGAPORE: Six new trains for the North-East Line will progressively be added to the fleet from Friday (Jul 28).

This will take the total number of trains serving the North-East Line from 43 to 49.

“Together with the NEL extension in 2024, the new trains will bring about greater convenience for residents and commuters by shortening the headway and improving the frequency of service on NEL,” said Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, speaking to journalists during a doorstop interview on one of the new trains.

“The trains also come with new features such as condition monitoring systems and the automatic track inspection systems, which will improve reliability.”

All six new trains are equipped with condition monitoring systems, which collect data from equipment onboard the trains, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a press release on Thursday.

This allows for pre-emptive maintenance measures to be taken before faults occur, enhancing service reliability.