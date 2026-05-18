Man, 68, dies after falling in front of train at Segar LRT Station; service resumes after several hours

SINGAPORE: Train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang LRT stations was disrupted for several hours on Monday (May 18) after a man fell onto the track and died.

The man, 68, was seen to have fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train at about 5am, said the Singapore Police Force.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, adding that investigations are ongoing.

SMRT will continue to assist with police investigations, said the president of SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai.

"Our care team has reached out to the family during this difficult time. We thank commuters for their patience and understanding," he added.

SMRT first flagged a "major delay" on the LRT line in a Facebook post at 6am, later saying that services between Senja and Petir were affected due to a "track intrusion".

In an update at about 7.10am, SMRT said a man was seen trespassing on the track near Segar station at about 5am.

About an hour later, SMRT updated its advisory, stating that the man was "seen to have fallen onto the track" at Segar Station. At the time, train services between Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the tracks for investigations.

Free regular bus and bridging bus services were earlier activated and subsequently stopped at about 10.20am.

Commuters who require an e-Travel Chit can submit a request via the SMRT website.

The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.

The Land Transport Authority said in November that about 88 per cent of renewal works on the BPLRT system had been completed, and the renewal works are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.