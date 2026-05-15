MRT reliability hits near 1.5-year high as Downtown Line performance doubles
The overall MRT network’s mean kilometres between failures increased to 2,220,000 train-km in April from 1,740,000 train-km in March.
SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network saw its best performance in nearly 1.5 years in April as the performance of the Downtown Line doubled, according to the Land Transport Authority’s monthly report on Friday (May 15).
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) - a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.
The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased to 2,220,000 train-km in April from 1,740,000 train-km in March.
The overall metric last exceeded 2 million in November 2024, said LTA.
April’s performance was boosted by the doubling of the Downtown Line’s (DTL) performance. The DTL’s MKBF increased two-fold to 4,200,000 train-km in April from 2,100,000 train-km in March.
The other MRT lines saw mixed performances last month.
The East-West Line’s (EWL) MKBF increased to 2,020,000 train-km from 1,450,000 train-km, while the North-South Line’s (NSL) MKBF also rose to 1,420,000 train-km from 1,240,000 train-km.
The North-East Line’s (NEL) MKBF remained the same at 4,450,000 train-km.
However, the Circle Line’s (CCL) MKBF fell slightly to 2,360,000 train-km from 2,370,000 train-km.
There were no delays exceeding 30 minutes on the MRT lines in April, with the last such incident in November 2025.
LTA also utilises other metrics to measure rail reliability, including train service delivery, which tracks whether trains were operating according to schedule.
It is calculated by measuring the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, and expressed as a percentage.
The MRT lines saw mixed performances for train service delivery.
The NSL and CCL saw a drop in performance, while the EWL, NEL and DTL saw better results in April.
Train punctuality, another metric to measure rail reliability, calculates the percentage of train trips that are completed on time at the end of each line within two minutes of schedule.
It is affected by service disruptions and other operational problems that do not result in a full stoppage of services.
Lower punctuality means train intervals are less regular, which can lead to longer wait times and more crowding.
Overall, the MRT network saw better train punctuality in April.
The majority of the MRT lines, with the exception of the CCL, had better train punctuality compared with March.
LTA has been issuing monthly updates since August last year to give commuters greater scrutiny of Singapore’s rail network, following a string of disruptions. Updates prior to August 2025 had been provided on a quarterly basis.
The reliability performance of Singapore's newest MRT line, the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), was not included in LTA's monthly report.
This is because newer lines tend to operate significantly lower mileage since ridership is relatively low and trains are not run at more typical frequencies when compared with more mature lines.
LTA said the TEL's reliability performance is still unstable as it is still in the process of being fully completed, and system integration works are ongoing alongside regular operations and maintenance.
During the same period, the line's MKBF decreased slightly from 374,000 train-km to 356,000 train-km.
"LTA and the rail operator are closely monitoring the line, and will continue to work together to improve its performance and ensure smooth and reliable journeys for all commuters," said the authority.