No LRT service between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations after man falls onto track

SINGAPORE: There is currently no LRT train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations after a man fell onto the track in front of an oncoming train in the early hours of Monday (May 18).

The police said they received a call for assistance at Segar LRT Station at about 5.50am.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 5am, a man was seen to have fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train," said the police, adding that the 68-year-old was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

SMRT first flagged a "major delay" on the LRT line in a Facebook post at 6am, later saying that services were affected due to a "track intrusion".

In a subsequent update at about 7.10am, SMRT said a man was seen trespassing on the track near Segar station at about 5am.

About an hour later, SMRT updated its advisory, specifying that the man was "seen to have fallen onto the track" at Segar station.

"There is currently no train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations," it said, adding that services between Petir and Senja stations were also temporarily suspended earlier to allow the police safe access to the tracks for investigations.

FREE BUS SERVICES

Train service remains available between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations, with free bridging bus and regular bus services activated to support affected commuters, said SMRT.

Commuters who require an e-Travel Chit can submit a request via the SMRT website.

The BPLRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.

The Land Transport Authority said in November that about 88 per cent of renewal works on the BPLRT system had been completed and the renewal works are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.