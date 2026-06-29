Singapore's first dedicated bus driver residence opens with aircon, games room and a depot next door
The facility next to Sengkang West Bus Depot houses close to 200 drivers from China.
SINGAPORE: Apartments with air-conditioning, a shared dining area and a common games room – these are among the features of Singapore's first dedicated accommodation for bus drivers.
The eight-storey facility, opened by transport operator SBS Transit on Monday (Jun 29), comes with another perk: it is located beside the Sengkang West Bus Depot, where most of its occupants begin and end their shifts.
Called SQ@Sengkang West, it will house bus drivers from China, and close to 200 have taken up residence.
Accommodation is provided for free as part of their employment terms, though drivers pay for the utilities.
The facility has 234 beds across 39 apartments. Each apartment houses up to six residents across three bedrooms, with shared dining, kitchen and laundry facilities.
One floor is dedicated to female bus drivers.
Bedrooms are twin-sharing with air-conditioning, ceiling fans and built-in storage. Kitchens come fully furnished with gas stoves, refrigerators, cookware, crockery and cutlery, while laundry areas have washing machines, dryers and clothing racks.
Common areas include a multi-purpose room for games such as carrom and table tennis.
A grocery delivery service is also available. Alcohol is prohibited on the premises, and a wheelchair-accessible sick bay provides medical support when needed.
The facility will be managed by co-living operator Coliwoo.
SBS Transit typically provides accommodation for such drivers as part of their employment terms, housing them in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats near their interchanges or depots where possible. The new facility is comparable in cost to leasing HDB units, the operator said.
Developed by the Land Transport Authority together with the depot, the building incorporated feedback from bus drivers, SBS Transit's group chief executive officer Jeffrey Sim said.
"We believe that the people who live here are the best people to tell us what makes a place comfortable and welcoming," he added.
Mr Sim also said that Ms Yeo Wan Ling, the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU), had provided practical input on the needs of the residents.
The standout feature, he highlighted, was the ease of commute.
"Living right next to the depot means almost zero travelling time between home and work," he said.
"The time saved can now be spent resting, exercising, pursuing hobbies, preparing meals or simply enjoying time with friends and colleagues."
Bus driver Tian Yinfu, 55, who moved in last month, said that the new arrangement has given him more time to rest.
Previously, he lived in a HDB flat in Hougang and the trip to work is roughly 20 minutes via an employee shuttle service. He used to wake at 5am for the earliest shift; now he can sleep until 5.40am.
The China national, who has been a bus driver for 17 years, said: "The entire environment is great. I can cook here, shower and also can come back here immediately after work."
The Sengkang West Bus Depot opened in January 2025 as the first multi-storey depot to support large-scale electric bus deployment.
Asked whether there would be a push for Singaporean bus drivers to be part of this new arrangement, Ms Yeo said that many of them have their own families here, and it would be their preference to return home after work rather than live in a dormitory.
Such accommodation is intended to house bus drivers from China since some of them have given feedback that they live too far from the depot.
For all bus drivers, including Singaporean ones, the NTWU is pushing for more facilities to rest between split shifts, which is when drivers work the morning and evening peak hours.
The union is now exploring the possibility of introducing sleeping pods at bus depots and interchanges for drivers to get some rest between shifts, Ms Yeo said.
"In order to attract more Singaporeans to join this industry, besides salaries, it is important for us to improve the working conditions for our bus captains," she added.
Earlier this month, it was announced that bus drivers who are Singaporeans and permanent residents will see a rise in starting pay by S$450, in a bid to attract more people to join the industry.
Bus drivers told CNA then that the possible early start times and the risks associated with driving a large vehicle could still keep Singaporeans and permanent residents away from the job.