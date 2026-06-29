Singapore's first dedicated bus driver residence opens with aircon, games room and a depot next door

Common areas include a multi-purpose room for games such as carrom and table tennis.

A grocery delivery service is also available. Alcohol is prohibited on the premises, and a wheelchair-accessible sick bay provides medical support when needed.

The facility will be managed by co-living operator Coliwoo.

SBS Transit typically provides accommodation for such drivers as part of their employment terms, housing them in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats near their interchanges or depots where possible. The new facility is comparable in cost to leasing HDB units, the operator said.

Developed by the Land Transport Authority together with the depot, the building incorporated feedback from bus drivers, SBS Transit's group chief executive officer Jeffrey Sim said.

"We believe that the people who live here are the best people to tell us what makes a place comfortable and welcoming," he added.

Mr Sim also said that Ms Yeo Wan Ling, the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU), had provided practical input on the needs of the residents.

The standout feature, he highlighted, was the ease of commute.

"Living right next to the depot means almost zero travelling time between home and work," he said.

"The time saved can now be spent resting, exercising, pursuing hobbies, preparing meals or simply enjoying time with friends and colleagues."

Bus driver Tian Yinfu, 55, who moved in last month, said that the new arrangement has given him more time to rest.

Previously, he lived in a HDB flat in Hougang and the trip to work is roughly 20 minutes via an employee shuttle service. He used to wake at 5am for the earliest shift; now he can sleep until 5.40am.

The China national, who has been a bus driver for 17 years, said: "The entire environment is great. I can cook here, shower and also can come back here immediately after work."

The Sengkang West Bus Depot opened in January 2025 as the first multi-storey depot to support large-scale electric bus deployment.