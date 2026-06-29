Singapore's first dedicated bus driver residence opens with aircon, games room and a depot next door
The facility next to Sengkang West Bus Depot houses close to 200 drivers from China.
SINGAPORE: Apartments with air-conditioning, a shared dining area and a common games room – these are among the features of Singapore’s first dedicated accommodation for bus drivers.
The eight-storey facility, opened by transport operator SBS Transit on Monday (Jun 29), comes with another perk: it is located beside the Sengkang West Bus Depot, where most of its occupants begin and end their shifts.
Called SQ@Sengkang West, it will house bus drivers from China, and close to 200 have taken up residence. Accommodation is provided free of charge as part of their employment terms, though drivers pay for utilities.
The facility has 234 beds across 39 apartments. Each apartment houses up to six residents across three bedrooms, with shared dining, kitchen and laundry facilities. One floor is dedicated to female bus drivers.
Bedrooms are twin-sharing with air-conditioning, ceiling fans and built-in storage. Kitchens come fully furnished with gas stoves, refrigerators, cookware, crockery and cutlery, while laundry areas have washing machines, dryers and clothing racks.
Common areas include a multi-purpose room for games such as carrom and table tennis. A grocery delivery service is also available. Alcohol is prohibited on the premises, and a wheelchair-accessible sick bay provides medical support when needed.
The facility will be managed by co-living operator Coliwoo.
SBST typically provides accommodation for such drivers as part of their employment terms, housing them in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats near their interchanges or depots where possible. The new facility is comparable in cost to leasing HDB units, according to the operator.
Developed by the Land Transport Authority together with the depot, the building incorporated feedback from bus drivers, said SBST group CEO Jeffrey Sim.
“We believe that the people who live here are the best people to tell us what makes a place comfortable and welcoming,” he said.
Mr Sim added that Ms Yeo Wan Ling, the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union, had provided practical input on the needs of the residents.
The standout feature, he said, was the ease of commute.
“Living right next to the depot means almost zero travelling time between home and work,” he said. “The time saved can now be spent resting, exercising, pursuing hobbies, preparing meals or simply enjoying time with friends and colleagues.”
Bus driver Tian Yinfu, 55, who moved in in May, said the new arrangement has given him more time to rest. Previously living in a HDB flat in Hougang, he had a roughly 20-minute commute via employee shuttle. He used to wake at 5am for the earliest shift; now he can sleep until 5.40am.
“The entire environment is great. I can cook here, shower, and also can come back here immediately after work,” said the Chinese national, who has been a bus driver for 17 years.
The Sengkang West Bus Depot opened in January 2025 as the first multi-storey depot to support large-scale electric bus deployment.