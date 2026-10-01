First EC tender under new rules draws record-high bid from developers

SINGAPORE: The first executive condominium (EC) Government Land Sales (GLS) tender under the new rules has drawn a record-high bid.

Analysts had expected the site at Canberra Drive, released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in May, to attract more conservative bids in light of the new rules.

These include the doubling of the minimum occupation period to 10 years, the removal of the Deferred Payment Scheme, and the increased quota and priority period for first-time buyers.

Canberra Drive is also the first EC tender to close after the monthly household income ceiling was raised in August to S$18,000 (US$14,060).

The 11,535 sq m site, which is expected to yield about 185 units, drew 13 bids after the tender closed on Thursday (Oct 1).

According to the provisional results released by HDB on Thursday night, the top bid was a joint bid from SNC Realty, HS Invesco and Kay Lim Realty for S$163,903,000.

This translates to a record S$825 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), higher than the previous record of S$794 psf ppr that Sim Lian Group submitted for a Woodlands Drive 17 EC plot in January this year.