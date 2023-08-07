E-commerce complaints jump by 54% in first half of 2023; airlines industry also sees spike

SINGAPORE: Customers lodged 1,703 complaints involving online purchases in the first half of 2023, a 54 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Monday (Aug 7) nearly 10 per cent of those complaints involved the purchase of electrical and electronic products – a 67 per cent increase from the first half of 2022.

The complaints included delivery issues, goods that were defective or did not conform to contract, and misleading and false claims.

“The increase in e-commerce complaints, although expected in view of the increasing popularity of online shopping, is cause for concern,” said CASE president Melvin Yong, adding that he was "deeply concerned".

E-commerce companies like Mdada and Perromart have been in the news recently, with customers unhappy over order delays.

Mr Yong said that a new CaseTrust accreditation scheme for e-businesses will be launched in the next few months to “better protect consumers and provide a safer online shopping environment”.

“The scheme will cover the entire range of e-commerce practices from pre-sale to post-sales and addresses common consumer pain points when they shop online.

"I hope that the introduction of the new CaseTrust accreditation scheme for e-businesses will help stem the rising trend and bring about a safer online shopping environment for consumers."