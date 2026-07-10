Changi Airport opens new building with aerobridges for flights parked away from terminals

SINGAPORE: Passengers on flights that dock away from Changi Airport's terminal buildings will soon disembark and board through a sheltered, air-conditioned facility instead of walking across the tarmac and taking a bus.

Starting in August, a new two-storey satellite building will lead some of these passengers straight to and from their aircraft without stairs or exposure to the weather, Changi Airport Group said on Friday (Jul 10).

The tennis-court-sized building has a 60m ramp that coils around a ground-level atrium up to two aerobridges. The gentle slope improves accessibility for wheelchair users, seniors, families with strollers and passengers with carry-on luggage.