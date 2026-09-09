CNA Explains: What is chemical castration and can it reduce sex crimes?

Singapore's Senior Minister and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that the country remains open to considering chemical castration as a means to tackle sex crimes.

But he said that Singapore would consider such measures only if there was clear evidence that they were effective in reducing crime. So far, the evidence remains inconclusive.

Still, other countries around the world have already implemented chemical castration in an attempt to reduce the risk of convicted sex offenders reoffending.

So what exactly does chemical castration entail, and what does the evidence say about whether it reduces reoffending?

What is chemical castration?

Chemical castration is the use of medication to reduce the production or effects of sex hormones, such as testosterone, which can lower sexual drive.

It is generally reversible, although there may be rare cases when its effects are permanent.