CNA Explains: What is chemical castration and can it reduce reoffending?
Singapore is open to considering the measure if there is clear evidence it reduces crime, while countries from South Korea to the United States have adopted it in different forms.
Singapore's Senior Minister and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that the country remains open to considering chemical castration as a means to tackle sex crimes.
But he said that Singapore would consider such measures only if there was clear evidence that they were effective in reducing crime. So far, the evidence remains inconclusive.
Still, other countries around the world have already implemented chemical castration in an attempt to reduce the risk of convicted sex offenders reoffending.
So what exactly does chemical castration entail, and what does the evidence say about whether it reduces reoffending?
What is chemical castration?
Chemical castration is the use of medication to reduce the production or effects of sex hormones, such as testosterone, which can lower sexual drive.
It is generally reversible, although there may be rare cases when its effects are permanent.
Chemical castration, also known as medical castration or hormone therapy in medical settings, can be used to treat certain prostate and breast cancers by reducing the production or effects of hormones that can fuel tumour growth.
Such treatment is also used for certain prostate cancer patients in Singapore.
But some countries also use chemical castration on certain convicted sex offenders in an attempt to reduce their risk of reoffending.
The expectation is that lowering sexual drive may help some offenders manage compulsive or excessive sexual urges.
Which countries have implemented it?
Several countries have laws allowing chemical castration for certain sex offenders.
However, approaches vary across jurisdictions, including who is eligible, whether treatment is compulsory and how it is administered.
In Asia, South Korea, Indonesia and Kazakhstan have laws allowing compulsory chemical castration for certain sex offenders.
Compulsory chemical castration means eligible convicted sex offenders can be required to undergo treatment under the law.
South Korea was the first country in Asia to introduce compulsory chemical castration for certain sex offenders in 2011.
The measure initially applied to those assessed to be at risk of reoffending after being convicted of sexual offences against minors under 16. Its scope was later expanded to cover sexual offences against those under 19.
Indonesia allows chemical castration for certain perpetrators of sexual violence against children.
The treatment can be applied for a maximum of two years and is subject to clinical assessment and accompanied by rehabilitation.
Kazakhstan also allows chemical castration for certain adults convicted of sexual offences against minors.
In Europe, approaches differ. Poland has legislation allowing compulsory chemical castration in certain cases, while countries including Denmark, Germany and Sweden have allowed it on a voluntary basis.
At least seven US states have laws authorising chemical castration in some form.
In Alabama, certain people convicted of sex offences involving children must receive the medication before being released on parole and continue treatment until a court determines it is no longer necessary.
Thailand allows certain convicted sex offenders at risk of reoffending to choose whether to undergo chemical castration, which can be taken into account when considering a reduced sentence or parole.
Those who undergo treatment may also be subject to post-release monitoring for up to 10 years.
How effective is it?
Chemical castration can lower testosterone levels and sexual drive, but whether these biological effects reliably translate into fewer sexual offences or a lower risk of reoffending is less certain.
The Hastings Center for Bioethics in the United States said that testosterone levels have been found to correlate with the risk of both committing violent crimes and reoffending.
Some research has suggested that chemical castration may reduce reoffending. British Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood cited studies showing that chemical castration can lead to a 60 per cent reduction in reoffending.
However, individual findings suggesting a benefit do not mean the broader evidence is conclusive.
Mr Shanmugam has pointed out that the evidence on whether such measures are effective in bringing down crime rates remains inconclusive.
Similarly, Paul Cheong, senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences who has taught criminal law, procedure and evidence, said that there is still no conclusive evidence that lowering testosterone levels reduces sexual offending or the likelihood of reoffending among convicted sex offenders.
Lowering testosterone may reduce sexual urges, but not all sexual offending is driven primarily by such urges.
Some critics have also questioned the ethics of mandatory chemical castration, given that the drugs can have side effects including depression, heart disease, weakened bones and reduced muscle mass.
There is also the possibility that sexual urges may increase again after treatment stops.
Psychological interventions may therefore be needed to address other motivations for offending.
Ms Mahmood, Britain's Justice Secretary, said after the release of an independent sentencing review: “It is vital that this approach is taken alongside psychological interventions that target other causes of offending, like asserting power and control.”
The review highlighted that chemical castration would not be relevant for some sex offenders such as rapists driven by power and control rather than sexual preoccupation, she added.
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