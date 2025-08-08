Singapore 'at risk' of chikungunya transmission: CDA
Chikungunya infections in Singapore have risen to 17, more than double the number of cases reported during the same period last year.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is at risk of chikungunya transmission, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Aug 8) amid a rise in the number of cases in the country.
The presence of Aedes mosquitoes, as well as travellers who have the virus, are risk factors for the spread of the disease, said CDA, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely.
A total of 17 chikungunya cases have been detected from the start of the year to Aug 2, according to the agency's weekly infectious disease bulletin. This is more than double the eight cases reported during the same period last year, and higher than the 15 cases detected for the whole of 2024.
CDA said that out of the 16 chikungunya cases reported as of the end of July, 13 people had recently travelled to affected areas abroad. "The remaining three local cases are sporadic in nature and not linked to each other," it added.
Despite the rise in cases this year, the figure is far lower than when Singapore experienced outbreaks of chikungunya, notably in 2008 and 2013.
According to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Singapore recorded 718 chikungunya cases in 2008, with the number dropping sharply in 2009 and even further in 2010.
In 2013, cases soared once more, climbing to 1,059 infections as compared with 22 in the previous year.
Forty-eight of those cases were imported, while the rest were infected locally, according to the Communicable Diseases Surveillance report for that year.
The report noted that the "unprecedented outbreak" showed Singapore's vulnerability to imported infections, especially when the vectors required for transmission are present locally.
CDA said on Friday that it would review the need for additional public health measures if new information surfaces suggesting an increased public health risk to Singapore.
The chikungunya virus is spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.
Those infected may show symptoms similar to dengue, such as acute fever, joint pain, rash and headache.
Joint pain caused by chikungunya can, however, last for weeks to months, said Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School.
“Although chikungunya is not as life-threatening as dengue, it can be very debilitating.”
CONCERNS OVER RISE IN CASES
The increase in chikungunya infections in Singapore is concerning, said infectious disease experts.
“Chikungunya is a disease of public health concern,” said Prof Ooi, pointing out that patients can develop chronic joint pain that can limit daily activities.
Dr Paul Tambyah, former president of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, said the rise in cases could indicate that ongoing outbreaks in the Indian Ocean region - particularly in Sri Lanka - and in China had reached Singapore.
More than 7,000 chikungunya cases had been reported in China as of Wednesday, with the US issuing a travel advisory warning citizens against visiting Guangdong province, the city of Dongguan, and several other business hubs.
Countries such as Bolivia and island nations in the Indian Ocean were also included on the list of places to avoid.
The rise in cases in Singapore is “not surprising”, given the country’s position as a global travel and trade hub for centuries, said Dr Tambyah.
“What is positive is that the cases are being diagnosed in Singapore. This means that general practitioners are alert to what is going on and notifying the authorities.”
This will allow the National Environment Agency (NEA) to take action to control mosquitoes, which is the most effective way to contain the spread of the virus, he added.
CNA has contacted NEA to ask if Singapore has observed an increase in its Aedes mosquito population.
SAFEGUARDING AGAINST CHIKUNGUNYA
According to CDA, chikungunya outbreaks are rising in the Americas, Asia and Europe this year, and temperate countries which were previously unaffected by mosquito-borne diseases now face a higher risk due to climate change.
While vaccines for the disease have been licensed elsewhere, they are currently not available in Singapore, experts noted.
This is probably because the risk of infection is "relatively low" and the vaccines are new, so Singapore’s regulators are waiting for more safety data from overseas, said Dr Tambyah.
“Until a safe and effective vaccine is widely in use, the best approach is to avoid getting bitten by Aedes mosquitoes.”
Dr Tambyah advised the public to use mosquito repellent, especially at dawn and dusk, and to ensure workplaces or homes are not breeding Aedes mosquitoes.
“If you get bitten near a construction site, let NEA know as they track construction sites where Aedes breeding is detected and can issue stop-work orders,” he added.
CDA also advised those visiting chikungunya-affected areas to take precautions against mosquito bites.
Besides applying effective insect repellent, individuals can wear clothing that covers most of their body and stay in rooms that are well-screened against insects.
Travellers who feel unwell should seek medical attention promptly and inform their doctor of their travel history and any mosquito bites. They should also continue using effective insect repellent to avoid infecting mosquitoes, which could then spread the disease to others.
Doctors and laboratories are also legally required to notify CDA if they detect any suspected or confirmed chikungunya cases, said the agency.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE INFECTED
Like dengue, there is no antiviral drug that can shorten the duration of a chikungunya infection, said Prof Ooi.
“Treatment is thus directed at alleviating the symptoms, such as analgesics for the joint pain.”
Those infected should also seek medical attention to ensure that they do not have dengue in addition to chikungunya, said Dr Tambyah.
“From a public health point of view, individuals should check their workplaces and homes to make sure that they are not breeding Aedes mosquitoes so that no one else at home or work gets infected.”