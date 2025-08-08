Singapore 'at risk' of chikungunya transmission: CDA

SINGAPORE: Singapore is at risk of chikungunya transmission, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Aug 8) amid a rise in the number of cases in the country.

The presence of Aedes mosquitoes, as well as travellers who have the virus, are risk factors for the spread of the disease, said CDA, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely.

A total of 17 chikungunya cases have been detected from the start of the year to Aug 2, according to the agency's weekly infectious disease bulletin. This is more than double the eight cases reported during the same period last year, and higher than the 15 cases detected for the whole of 2024.

CDA said that out of the 16 chikungunya cases reported as of the end of July, 13 people had recently travelled to affected areas abroad. "The remaining three local cases are sporadic in nature and not linked to each other," it added.

Despite the rise in cases this year, the figure is far lower than when Singapore experienced outbreaks of chikungunya, notably in 2008 and 2013.

According to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Singapore recorded 718 chikungunya cases in 2008, with the number dropping sharply in 2009 and even further in 2010.

In 2013, cases soared once more, climbing to 1,059 infections as compared with 22 in the previous year.

Forty-eight of those cases were imported, while the rest were infected locally, according to the Communicable Diseases Surveillance report for that year.

The report noted that the "unprecedented outbreak" showed Singapore's vulnerability to imported infections, especially when the vectors required for transmission are present locally.

CDA said on Friday that it would review the need for additional public health measures if new information surfaces suggesting an increased public health risk to Singapore.