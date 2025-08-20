About 100 young Chinese community leaders to be identified, nurtured over next 5 years through new programme

SINGAPORE: Amid worries about succession in Chinese community organisations, these groups will work with the government to identify and nurture the next generation of community leaders.

Over the next five years, the new Chinese Community Leadership Course will aim to identify and develop about 100 young leaders in their 30s and 40s, the government's Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) said on Wednesday (Aug 20).

The programme will be developed by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) with the support of the government, which will fund it.

"This course is envisioned to be the pinnacle training programme for younger leaders in the Chinese community," said CCLG chair Chee Hong Tat, who is also National Development Minister.

The launch of the new training programme was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Rally last Sunday.