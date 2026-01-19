Bookings to collect fit-for-gifting notes for Chinese New Year to start from Jan 27

SINGAPORE: From Jan 27, the public may make bookings to collect new and fit-for-gifting bank notes for Chinese New Year, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Jan 19).

Fit notes are used currency notes that are similar in quality to those from ATMs and may have fold lines or minor stains, MAS said.

MAS encouraged the public to be more environmentally conscious by choosing to use fit notes or give digital red packets.

DBS, OCBC and UOB customers can start making online pre-booking for fit or new notes from Jan 27.

Bookings must be made through the banks’ official websites or mobile banking applications.

“To protect customers from phishing scams, banks will not send any SMS messages with clickable links,” MAS said.

Customers can collect their pre-booked notes at the banks' branches from Feb 3.