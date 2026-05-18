GPs warn of mounting strain as chronic illness cases rise in community clinics

SINGAPORE: At Gryphon Family Clinic, preventive and chronic illness cases have risen in the past few months, and the sole doctor running the practice expects demand to climb even further.

The clinic in Bedok has seen around 30 per cent more patients seeking preventive healthcare services such as vaccinations and immunisations, as well as treatment for chronic conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure.

Dr Mark Khoo said the workload is expected to grow as more chronic conditions become eligible for subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) and the Chronic Disease Management Programme.

“For example, from next year onwards, cases such as thyroid issues are also going to be included,” he told CNA.

“So, as more conditions come on board to be treated by GPs, as the population ages, definitely the chronic cases and casework will also increase.”

Family doctors are calling for more support as demand for chronic illness management and preventive healthcare continues to climb, with further increases expected as more care shifts from polyclinics into the community.

Smaller clinics warn they are struggling to cope despite increased government grants aimed at easing the burden.