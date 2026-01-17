3-month Circle Line disruption: What you need to know for your daily commute
SINGAPORE: Travelling on the Circle Line? From Saturday (Jan 17), you will have to factor in additional travelling time or plan alternative routes to get to your destination.
The disruption, which will last until Apr 19, is due to tunnel strengthening works along the stretch between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations.
During this period, the two tunnels connecting these stations will close one at a time for the works. Shuttle trains will operate between the stations on a single platform using one tunnel at 10-minute intervals.
Almost half a million commuters will be affected daily.
Here’s how the Circle Line (CCL) disruption will affect your journey - and the travel alternatives you can take.
HOW MUCH LONGER IS THE WAIT?
While the disruption is due to tunnel works along a stretch involving three stations, it will affect all commuters on the CCL.
Between HarbourFront and Paya Lebar stations, the intervals between trains during peak hours will increase to about three minutes from the usual two, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
Between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations, which is the stretch undergoing works, the intervals between the shuttle trains will be 10 minutes. This is up from the usual three minutes for regular trains.
Similarly, between Mountbatten and Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay stations, the intervals between trains will increase to about 10 minutes, up from the usual six.
LTA expects CCL interchange stations, such as Bishan, Serangoon and Buona Vista, to be crowded during the morning and evening peak periods.
This means commuters could face additional waiting times of up to 30 minutes.
CAN YOU STILL GO THROUGH PAYA LEBAR, DAKOTA, MOUNTBATTEN?
Yes, but it will take longer than usual.
To travel through Paya Lebar, Dakota and Mountbatten stations, you must change to a shuttle train - much like what you usually do when transiting from one train line to another.
Alight from your regular train at Paya Lebar or Mountbatten, then cross the platform to take the shuttle train.
To continue your journey beyond the affected stretch, similarly alight from the shuttle train and change to a regular train service.
Staff have been deployed at the affected stations to assist commuters, especially seniors and those with limited mobility, said LTA.
To minimise the disruption to your journey, LTA encourages alternative travel options.
SWITCH TO ANOTHER TRAIN LINE
If you can, avoid the CCL and take other MRT train lines instead for shorter wait times.
"Commuters travelling during morning and evening peak periods may find it faster and more convenient to travel via other MRT routes, avoiding crowded stretches on the CCL," said LTA.
Posters and station announcements are in place at all CCL stations and selected stations on other MRT lines that interchange with CCL stations, said LTA.
Here's a comparison of the differences in wait times when travelling on other MRT lines.
SHUTTLE BUS SERVICES
To supplement CCL train services, four peak-period shuttle bus services have also been deployed in the areas near Paya Lebar, Dakota, and Mountbatten. But they operate only during weekday peak periods.
If you are taking the shuttle bus service, note that bus service 38 is the only two-way service.
Travelling to and from Paya Lebar and Stadium stations, it is also the sole service that operates during both morning and evening peak hours.
The morning run starts at 6.30am and ends at 9.30am, while it operates between 5pm and 8pm in the evening. Buses arrive every six to 10 minutes.
The other three shuttle services - bus services 37A, 37B and 37C - go one-way at a frequency of three to five minutes.
Bus service 37A operates only in the morning, from 7am to 9am.
It starts at Serangoon Station, with stops at Tai Seng and Macpherson, before ending at Paya Lebar station.
During the evening peak from 5.30pm and 7.30pm, bus services 37B and 37C will serve commuters travelling from Tai Seng station.
Bus service 37B goes from Tai Seng directly to Bishan station, while bus service 37C takes passengers straight to Serangoon station.
For the latest updates, refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as the social media platforms of LTA and SMRT.
REGULAR BUS SERVICES
If you want to skip the train altogether, there are regular bus services to turn to.
Here are selected services plying some of the more popular routes.