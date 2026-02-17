Circle Line disruption: Meet the volunteers who keep the crowds moving
As commuters navigate one of Singapore's longest planned MRT disruptions, CNA speaks to the volunteers guiding thousands through detours and platform changes.
SINGAPORE: When SMRT staff volunteer Saroja Sadasivan Pillay helped a woman during the first few days of the three-month planned disruption on the Circle Line (CCL), she did not expect the encounter to move her so deeply.
The elderly woman in the wheelchair reached out and grasped Ms Saroja's hand as they navigated through the crowded Serangoon station together.
“God bless you, you are so helpful,” the woman told her.
The simple gesture triggered a flood of memories for the 58-year-old. "I remembered my (late) mum, because in her late age, she was like this.”
It was just one of thousands of interactions taking place daily across Singapore's rail network during the Circle Line's three-month planned disruption – one of the longest in the system's history.
The disruption, which runs from Jan 17 to Apr 19, affects the stretch between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations, where tunnel strengthening works are underway. Journeys can be delayed by up to 30 minutes as commuters navigate shuttle buses and alternative routes.
Up to 500 volunteers, station staff and temporary workers were deployed during the initial days to help manage crowds and direct commuters. Manpower has since been reduced as commuters became more familiar with the changes.
WHY THEY VOLUNTEERED
For Ms Saroja, an SMRT Trains operations specialist, the disruption was a chance to interact with commuters – something her day job does not involve.
She frequently volunteers for crowd marshalling duties, and for this disruption, was deployed to Serangoon station for four days.
Land Transport Authority (LTA) senior engineering officer Lim Teck Heng, 64, signed up for 17 shifts across Serangoon, Paya Lebar, Tai Seng and Mountbatten stations. His day job focuses on roadworks with little public interaction.
“I just want to help, and interact, because there are sure to be people confused at the stations,” he said.
NOT ALL SMOOTH SAILING
The early days saw some frustrated commuters. One elderly man questioned Ms Saroja about why an escalator had been turned off to redirect commuter flow.
He asked her: “Why you all turn off the escalator? Every day I go down this escalator. Why must I walk until there?”
She explained the changes to him and apologised. The next day, she saw him again – but this time, he smiled at her as he walked past.
Mr Lim encountered a woman who became agitated by the disruption and began raising her voice for directions.
"I asked her to slow down, and I talked to her nicely, and she cooled down," he said. "I asked her where exactly she wanted to go."
Rain Yong, a tunnel engineer with LTA who volunteered for four shifts at Paya Lebar and Buona Vista stations, said most commuters were understanding, though some expressed frustration.
“They aren’t able to take their usual way, and they get very confused,” said Ms Yong, who is in her thirties. “Even with the news (of the disruption), they’re still very confused about what happened at the station.”
She also observed how difficult it was to change commuter behaviour, with many continuing to head for trains despite being directed to shuttle buses.
RESPONDING TO CRITICISM
Some online feedback questioned the large number of volunteers and staff deployed, with complaints that loudspeaker instructions added to congestion and confusion.
Ms Yong said this was unfair, noting that peak-hour crowds need proper management, especially for wheelchair-bound or mobility-challenged passengers.
“When you are moving against the crowd, it's actually very dangerous for them. It is our role to help marshal them,” she said.
Mr Lim added that while loudspeaker announcements were necessary in the first few days, they became less important once commuters adjusted.
“We have also given feedback for the loudhailers to be softer or for the automatic announcements to not be played so frequently,” he said.
MONTHS OF PLANNING
The crowd management effort was months in the making, said Paya Lebar Circle Line station manager Muhammad Syawal Mustafa.
The 38-year-old said he was deeply involved in crowd control planning well before the disruption began.
“We will check the statistics on what the crowd levels are, and we plan ahead and liaise with the East-West Line to make sure the crowd (movement) is smooth by walking one big round,” he said.
While some commuters were frustrated by the detours, Mr Syawal said that they were essential, as passengers from the East-West Line disembark from six-car trains, while Circle Line trains have only three carriages. Without proper routing, the Circle Line platform could become dangerously overcrowded.
Beyond planning, Mr Syawal also led teams of volunteers and staff members at Paya Lebar to ensure commuter movement remained smooth.
"I have to ensure that they are well-equipped with all the information and tools, and I will also deploy them to various locations on top of my station," he said.
Despite having a newborn baby at home, Mr Syawal has returned to the station on his days off to support colleagues.
"When I come, I will take over the crowd control," he said. "It's tiring, but because of the teamwork, we go through this together."
For Ms Yong, volunteering provided a connection to the people who benefit from her professional work.
"It realigns and enforces the purpose of the work we do as an organisation," she said.