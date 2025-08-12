Circle Line train services to end early and start later on selected days from Sep 5 to Dec 28

SINGAPORE: Train services on the Circle Line (CCL) will end earlier and start later on selected days between Sep 5 and Dec 28 to prepare for the opening of the complete CCL loop in the first half of next year.

Services will end earlier at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and start later at 9am on Saturdays and Sundays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and operator SMRT jointly said on Tuesday (Aug 12).

The weekends of Oct 3 to 5, Nov 28 to 30 and Dec 5 to 7 will not be affected, and train services will operate at regular hours during those days.

Commuters are advised to plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time due to the service adjustments.

LTA and SMRT said they had completed the installation of the new integrated supervisory control system in July, adding that the previous system had to be replaced to align with the systems that will be used for CCL stage 6.

Following the completion of the installation, the next phase of works involves systems integration testing across the entire CCL to ensure reliable service when CCL stage 6 becomes operational.

"During this phase, longer blocks of engineering hours are needed for the integration and compatibility testing to be carried out safely and rigorously," said LTA and SMRT.

As such, train services on the CCL will be adjusted between Sep 5 and Dec 28 to facilitate engineering works and allow for longer engineering hours.

CCL train services previously ended earlier on selected days between Jun 15 and Jul 30 to support preparations for the opening of the complete CCL loop.

CCL stage 6 will close the circle between Marina Bay and Harbourfront stations via three new stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road. When completed, there will be a total of 33 stations along the entire line.

Two shuttle bus services will be available for commuters from 5am to 9am on affected Saturdays and Sundays, and will cover most CCL stations:

Shuttle 36 will operate between HarbourFront and Bishan stations, with buses arriving every seven to 10 minutes

Shuttle 37 will run between Bishan and Promenade stations, with a frequency of every three to five minutes

Commuters are also advised to plan their journeys in advance and refer to LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app, and LTA's and SMRT's social media platforms for more details.

Notices will be displayed at affected stations, as well as at nearby bus stops, to inform commuters of the service adjustments.

LTA and SMRT added that when CCL stage 6 opens, commuters can look forward to travel time savings of up to 10 minutes. The completion of the loop will provide a faster and more direct route to and through the Marina Bay area.

Commuters from areas such as Paya Lebar and Mountbatten will have more direct access to the central business district, HarbourFront and Kent Ridge areas.