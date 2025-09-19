Underwater robot to inspect seawalls among 14 projects funded for coastal, flood protection

STRENGTHENING COASTAL PROTECTION

Together, the 14 projects will receive S$22 million (US$17 million) in new grants from national water agency PUB under the Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme's first applied research grant call.

These projects were highlighted at the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore annual symposium on Thursday (Sep 18), which drew nearly 300 experts and students.

At the event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan said climate change is bringing unprecedented challenges.

Rising temperatures are causing sea levels to increase and extreme weather events to intensify, stressed Ms Goh.



Singapore’s mean sea levels is projected to rise by up to 1.15m by 2100, significantly raising the risk of floods.

“As a low-lying and densely-built island nation surrounded entirely by sea, coastal protection is not just important – it is existential to our country,” she added.



“Coastal protection matters because it protects our lives, our livelihoods and our valuable assets.”

In her speech, Ms Goh noted that research and development investments, therefore, “play a critical role” in building Singapore’s capabilities in coastal resilience.

“Looking ahead, I see a Singapore where our coastal protection measures are not just there to defend, but also to enhance our living environment,” she added.



She said adaptive and sustainable coastal infrastructure could also double up as recreational spaces and green areas, complemented by living shorelines that become more resilient over time through Singapore’s native ecosystems and species.

Living shorelines are erosion control methods that use natural materials such as plants or rocks.