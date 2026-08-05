Category A premiums fall to under S$124,000 in latest COE bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 5).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$123,890 (US$96,600), 1.7 per cent down from S$126,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$129,910 from S$129,890, an increase of just S$20.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell 2.5 per cent to S$91,545 from S$93,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,503, up 3 per cent from S$10,202 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose by 0.8 per cent, to S$131,000 from S$129,971.

A total of 4,337 bids were received, with a quota of 3,242 COEs available.