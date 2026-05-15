12 coffee shops complete toilet upgrades or start deep cleaning under government grants

SINGAPORE: Twelve coffee shops have upgraded their toilets or begun deep cleaning works under government grants aimed at improving public toilet hygiene standards.

The works come under Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant and Deep-Cleaning Grant, introduced following recommendations by the Public Toilets Taskforce to address persistent cleanliness issues in shared facilities such as coffee shops and hawker centres.

Since applications opened on Nov 3, 2025, the authorities have received 171 eligible applications, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Friday (May 15).

He was speaking on the sidelines during a visit to Rong Fa Coffee Shop in Clementi, which had received both grants.

Of the applications received, 12 coffee shops – including Rong Fa, Coffee Sense and Kim San Leng – have completed renovations or started deep cleaning works, with more expected as applications are processed, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a press release issued on Friday.