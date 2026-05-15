12 coffee shops complete toilet upgrades or start deep cleaning under government grants
Since applications for the grants opened, the National Environment Agency has received 171 eligible applications.
SINGAPORE: Twelve coffee shops have upgraded their toilets or begun deep cleaning works under government grants aimed at improving public toilet hygiene standards.
The works come under Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant and Deep-Cleaning Grant, introduced following recommendations by the Public Toilets Taskforce to address persistent cleanliness issues in shared facilities such as coffee shops and hawker centres.
Since applications opened on Nov 3, 2025, the authorities have received 171 eligible applications, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Friday (May 15).
He was speaking on the sidelines during a visit to Rong Fa Coffee Shop in Clementi, which had received both grants.
Of the applications received, 12 coffee shops – including Rong Fa, Coffee Sense and Kim San Leng – have completed renovations or started deep cleaning works, with more expected as applications are processed, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a press release issued on Friday.
The grants help operators improve toilet design and maintenance, making facilities easier to clean and more pleasant for users. Priority is given to smaller, non-chain coffee shops that may require greater support.
As a condition of the grants, operators must ensure cleaners are properly trained and certified under the Happy Toilet Programme, administered by the Restroom Association (Singapore).
The Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant covers up to 95 per cent of renovation costs, capped at S$50,000 per coffee shop. The Deep-Cleaning Grant similarly co-funds up to 95 per cent of a two-year cleaning contract, capped at S$25,000.
Not all operators have been eager to apply. Some previously told CNA they were concerned about costs, business disruption and the requirement to pay upfront while awaiting reimbursement. Others said they saw little need for upgrades, citing limited toilet space.
COFFEE SHOPS SUSPENDED FOR TOILET LAPSES
Beyond grants, NEA and SFA have taken enforcement action against errant operators.
About 280 enforcement actions were taken in 2025, with more than 200 involving coffee shop owners for hygiene lapses such as failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition.
SFA suspended 61 coffee shops for toilet-related lapses under its points demerit system.
NEA has also stepped up audits through the environmental sanitation regime, with more frequent checks for recalcitrant operators.
Last year, about 150 enforcement actions were taken against coffee shop operators for failing to comply with environmental sanitation requirements, including lapses in toilet cleanliness.
Beyond coffee shops, Sport Singapore was the first to adopt the task force's recommendations, implementing better ventilation and anti-slip impermeable tiles at its ActiveSG Jurong East Sport Centre.
The Public Toilets Taskforce, set up in 2024, submitted its recommendations to the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment in February last year, following a study that found dirty public toilets remained an issue despite years of campaigns.
Its recommended design features were communicated to more than 1,300 premises and involved parties.