NParks to expand crow shooting operations to more districts after culling over 500 birds
Crow shooting operations will be rolled out to other districts, including Bukit Panjang, Marine Parade and Tanah Merah.
SINGAPORE: After culling more than 500 crows since the start of shooting operations in March, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Friday (Jul 17) that it would progressively expand the initiative to more districts.
They include Bukit Panjang, Marine Parade and Tanah Merah, said NParks, citing factors such as the presence of large numbers of crows, site suitability to conduct crow shooting safely and crow aversion to traps.
Due to an increase in crow-related feedback and attacks, shooting operations in nine districts - Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun - started on Mar 24.
"More than 500 crows have been culled through this method," said Mr How Choon Beng, NParks' group director of wildlife management on Friday.
The shooters have to adhere to strict shooting protocols as part of enhanced safety controls, he said.
This includes ensuring that the shooting trajectory of the pellets is always directed upwards, he added.
"Site conditions also vary from location to location, which requires for the shooters to adapt accordingly while maintaining full compliance with the safety controls," said Mr How.
"Furthermore, crows can detect and recognise danger, making them difficult to predict due to their adaptability."
Crow shooting was discontinued in 2020 after homes near the operations were struck by pellets from shotguns wielded by auxiliary police officers.
House crows are an invasive non-native species that pose a threat to Singapore's native biodiversity, said NParks.
They are protective of their young and may attack residents when they sense their young are threatened, it said, adding that the birds can also create noise as well as soiling and hygiene issues.
To manage the crow population, NParks said it adopts a multi-pronged, science-based approach anchored by managing food availability, disrupting nesting opportunities and reducing the population.
These include nest removal, studies on crow ecology, food source reduction, habitat modification, monitoring feedback on illegal bird feeding and enforcement against offenders.
"Crow shooting is a complementary measure that will augment our existing crow management efforts, which will continue to be carried out on top of the progressive implementation of shooting operations," it said.
NParks said the measures are all essential and complementary components of a toolkit, which will contribute towards a gradual and sustained reduction in crow numbers.