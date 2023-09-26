DBS, UOB become latest banks to restrict app access if sideloaded apps detected on customers’ phones

SINGAPORE: Local banks DBS and UOB are rolling out new anti-scam security measures that include restricting customers from accessing the banks’ digital services on their mobile phones if apps from unverified app stores – also known as sideloaded apps – are detected.

They are the latest banks in Singapore to do so – after OCBC and Citibank – amid a spate of malware scams targeting users of Android devices.

DBS said on Tuesday (Sep 26) that its new anti-malware tool for Android phones seeks to prevent scammers from fraudulently logging into customers’ accounts by restricting app access if it detects potential risks.

One such security risk is the presence of malware or malicious applications on customers’ phones. This new function has gone live, the bank’s head of legal and compliance Lam Chee Kin told CNA.

From early October, the presence of sideloaded apps with accessibility permission enabled, and detection of ongoing screen-sharing or mirroring detected on devices will also trigger restricted access to DBS’ banking app.

DBS said customers will not be able to access its banking app until they have taken the “necessary steps” to secure their phones.

Likewise, UOB announced that it will be rolling out new anti-malware security features on its banking app progressively from Wednesday.

The new security update will restrict customers’ access to the bank’s app when it detects apps downloaded from third-party or unauthorised sites and have “risky permissions” enabled.

An error message will be sent highlighting the name of the potentially risky app. Customers will have to uninstall or switch off accessibility permissions for the mentioned app to continue using UOB’s digital services.

“Customers are strongly recommended to uninstall the mentioned apps,” said UOB’s head of group compliance Daniel Ng said. “These apps with risky permissions settings can be exploited by scammers to compromise customers’ mobile devices and banking apps.”

Customers will also not be able to access UOB’s banking app if screen-sharing on other apps or tools is detected on their phones.

UOB said this will prevent customers from sharing their mobile screens with scammers unknowingly, hence allowing scammers to take control of their devices and compromise banking information.

Customers will be able to continue using the bank’s app once they turn off screen sharing.