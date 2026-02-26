Deliveroo's Singapore exit may lead to higher fees, fewer discounts, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Deliveroo’s exit from Singapore could gradually translate into higher delivery fees, fewer promotions and steeper commissions for eateries as the market shifts to two major players, although consumers may not feel the impact immediately.

After Deliveroo's last day of service on Mar 4, Grab and Foodpanda will be the two major food delivery platforms in Singapore.

Analysts said the transition is unlikely to cause immediate disruption and may even spark a brief burst of competition as the remaining platforms compete for Deliveroo's merchants and users.

This could lead to lower prices initially, said Associate Professor Seshan Ramaswami, who teaches marketing at Singapore Management University (SMU).

However, the longer-term outlook may be less favourable. Analysts said the market would resemble a duopoly, with Grab expected to command a significantly larger share.

"Both platforms are likely to reduce subsidies, raise delivery fees, and/or increase commissions; for example, slower voucher intensity and higher basket-level fees," National University of Singapore's (NUS) Professor of Marketing Jochen Wirtz said.

NUS Assistant Professor Tiffany Tsai, who is in the Department of Economics, said that if the two continue to compete aggressively on delivery speed, service quality and merchant selection, they may maintain "relatively high promotional intensity and keep fees in check".

"In that case, the overall impact on consumers may be limited," she added.

On whether an eventual monopoly may arise, Prof Wirtz said this was unlikely unless a merger occurred, which would then be scrutinised by competition authorities.

But Asst Prof Tsai said that an effective monopoly may become a concern if one of the remaining competitors is unable to "meaningfully constrain pricing or commission levels over time, or to maintain sufficient scale and a multi-category ecosystem to discipline the largest platform".

Observers said the short-term impact on businesses is expected to be limited, but reduced competition could weaken their bargaining power, potentially leading to higher commission rates sought by platforms.

Similarly, delivery riders who switch platforms could result in stronger competition for orders, Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Assistant Professor Lee Wee Kiat said.

Over the longer term, reduced platform competition may weaken riders’ bargaining power, with possible shifts away from sign-up bonuses and surge incentives that were previously used to attract and retain riders, said Asst Prof Tsai. Platforms may shift towards more performance-based pay structures, she said.