Down payment losses jump over four-fold to S$1.9 million in 2024 and renovation contractors are a big reason why

SINGAPORE: Consumers suffered about S$1.93 million (US$1.43 million) in prepayment losses last year, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Thursday (Feb 6).

This was more than four times the reported amount stemming from unrefunded deposits in 2023.

The losses were mostly due to sudden business closures, as well as companies becoming unresponsive after customers had put down deposits, said the consumer watchdog in a media release.

About a third of those losses were linked to the renovation industry, after contractors suddenly became uncontactable during the renovation process and leaving behind unfinished homes.

As such, homeowners were left scrambling to find other contractors to complete their renovation works.

Of the 962 complaints CASE received against renovation contractors, about 97 per cent were against non-CaseTrust accredited contractors.

The association noted that while the number of complaints relating to renovation contractors had decreased, the sector accounted for about S$728,000 in prepayment losses - the highest amount in 2024.

Singapore's renovation industry has for years been dogged by complaints about delayed projects, shoddy work and unfinished homes.

"CASE is concerned about the sharp rise in prepayment losses, mainly driven by the renovation sector," said the body's president Mr Melvin Yong.

"All the cases where consumers lost their prepayments and deposits were a result of consumers who had patronised from non-CaseTrust accredited renovation contractors."

In comparison, CASE said that all complaints related to accredited contractors were successfully resolved.

This accreditation by CASE offers protection for consumers, including safeguarding deposits in cases of sudden business closures.