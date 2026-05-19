Singapore steps up health measures after Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda

SINGAPORE: Singapore has stepped up public health measures following the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda to prevent imported cases, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Tuesday (May 19).

Health advisories are now in place at all points of entry to Singapore for arriving and departing travellers.

Incoming travellers from affected destinations will also be instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms of Ebola disease for 21 days from their date of departure and to seek medical attention promptly if unwell.

Meanwhile, outbound travellers planning to visit the affected regions are advised to take the necessary precautions to reduce their risk of infection.

CDA said that it is monitoring the situation closely and will adjust the public health measures should the risk assessment change.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the outbreak in DRC and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak, declared late last week, has resulted in 131 suspected deaths and 513 cases, leaving WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic".

"The situation in the DRC and Uganda is serious, with significant ongoing transmission in the affected regions," said CDA.

While the agency noted that there are no direct flights from DRC and Uganda to Singapore, and travel volume is low, doctors have been reminded to be vigilant for Ebola disease in patients presenting with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas.

CDA added that all medical practitioners and laboratories are required to notify the agency immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola disease.

There is also the Electronic Health Declaration Card (eHDC), which requires incoming travellers to declare their health status and travel history.

"Travellers will be subject to medical assessments at points of entry if they present with symptoms compatible with Ebola and have travelled to the affected areas," CDA said.

The Ebola disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, with an incubation period ranging from two to 21 days.

It is mainly transmitted through direct contact with the blood and bodily fluids of infected persons – including the bodies of those who have died from the disease – as well as surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids.

Symptoms typically begin suddenly and include fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, and headache. These are followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, unexplained bleeding, and multi-organ impairment.

A person infected with Ebola is not contagious until symptoms appear, CDA said.

Case fatality rates in previous Ebola disease outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo virus have ranged from 30 to 50 per cent. There are currently no approved therapeutics or vaccines specifically targeting the Bundibugyo virus.