'Deeply offensive': Singapore rebuts Economist column questioning CPIB's independence

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom on Friday (Jul 28) rebutted a column in The Economist which questioned the independence of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

In a letter addressed to The Economist’s letters editor Mark Doyle, Mr Lim Thuan Kuan said the newspaper's regular Banyan column, published on Jul 27 and titled "A slew of scandals puts Singapore’s government on the back foot", makes a "serious charge" by claiming that CPIB cannot be independent as the agency reports to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In its column, The Economist laid out details of the rentals by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan of two black-and-white bungalows at Ridout Road, the graft probe involving Transport Minister S Iswaran and the departure of Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

On the Ridout Road rentals, the publication noted that no wrongdoing or favours to either Mr Shanmugam or Mr Balakrishnan were found following a CPIB probe.

However, it added that as CPIB reports to Mr Lee, who also appoints its head, it “cannot be fully independent”.

In his letter, Mr Lim said the column “misrepresents the process”.

"CPIB does not require the Prime Minister's permission for its investigations. It sought his concurrence before initiating formal investigation of Minister for Transport S Iswaran because it involved a Cabinet Minister," Mr Lim said, adding that Mr Lee concurred within a day of receiving the CPIB director’s report.

“No Prime Minister of Singapore has ever prevented the CPIB from investigating anyone. But even if the Prime Minister does not consent to CPIB investigations, under the Constitution, the director of the CPIB can still proceed with the investigations if he obtains the concurrence of the President (of Singapore).”

Mr Lim noted that this is a “constitutional provision unique among Westminster-style democracies", adding that there are safeguards for the appointment or removal of the CPIB director, which requires the concurrence of the President.

On the Ridout Road rentals, the column said that Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who conducted a separate review in order to address wider potential process or policy issues, "is both a friend of Mr Shanmugam’s and in the same branch of government".