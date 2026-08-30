More mosquitoes, less birdsong: Increasingly extreme El Ninos may favour pests while other animals swelter

SINGAPORE: As El Nino pushes the weather to extremes, many may expect wildlife to suffer - but the animals that stand to gain may also be among the least welcome.



Mosquitoes already thrive in Singapore's tropical climate and dense urban environment, while cockroaches are highly adaptable and birds like pigeons can rely on food and infrastructure provided by humans.



But other forms of wildlife do not have the same advantages.

Prolonged heat can affect the reproductive success of birds, and also disrupt insect life cycles and make food harder to find for animals that depend on them, experts told CNA.

WHAT ABOUT MOSQUITOES

A 2025 study analysing more than two decades of dengue cases in Singapore found dengue risk increased during stronger El Nino conditions, in a model that also accounted for local temperature and rainfall.



While Singapore’s tropical climate and high population density "create ideal conditions for mosquitoes year-round", hotter weather can boost populations by accelerating life cycles and virus multiplication, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

This year’s El Nino is expected to bring hotter and drier weather in Singapore from June to October, overlapping with the traditional peak dengue season from May to October.

Mosquitoes rely heavily on human infrastructure to breed, with the top three breeding habitats in public areas being covered perimeter drains, discarded receptacles and gully traps, according to NEA's quarterly dengue surveillance data from April to June 2026.

Are there other animals that can take advantage of human infrastructure to come out unscathed in extreme El Nino conditions? Experts say yes.