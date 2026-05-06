Singapore passes halfway mark towards 60,000 EV charging points by 2030

SINGAPORE: More than half of Singapore's 60,000 electric vehicle (EV) charger target has been met, with 30,500 charging points deployed as of March, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling on Wednesday (May 6).

She was responding to a question in parliament by MP Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) on whether inter-agency coordination is in place to support the timely deployment of EV charging infrastructure in new housing estates.

Singapore aims to have 40,000 EV chargers in public car parks and 20,000 in private premises by 2030.

Ms Sun said that in tandem with the growing demand for EVs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) monitors EV adoption rates closely and coordinates with agencies such as the Energy Market Authority, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and JTC, a government agency overseeing industrial development in Singapore.

The agencies will work together to deploy EV chargers and key supporting infrastructure.

“For car parks with high demand, LTA will work with EV charger operators to deploy more chargers, electrical capacity permitting,” Ms Sun said.

There will be at least one fast charging hub in every HDB town by end-2027.

According to the latest statistics by LTA, EVs made up 57.6 per cent of new car registrations for the first quarter of 2026. This is an increase from the 45 per cent recorded in the whole of 2025.