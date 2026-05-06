Singapore passes halfway mark towards 60,000 EV charging points by 2030
There will be at least one fast charging hub in every HDB town by end-2027, says Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling on Wednesday (May 6).
SINGAPORE: More than half of Singapore's 60,000 electric vehicle (EV) charger target has been met, with 30,500 charging points deployed as of March, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling on Wednesday (May 6).
She was responding to a question in parliament by MP Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) on whether inter-agency coordination is in place to support the timely deployment of EV charging infrastructure in new housing estates.
Singapore aims to have 40,000 EV chargers in public car parks and 20,000 in private premises by 2030.
Ms Sun said that in tandem with the growing demand for EVs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) monitors EV adoption rates closely and coordinates with agencies such as the Energy Market Authority, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and JTC, a government agency overseeing industrial development in Singapore.
The agencies will work together to deploy EV chargers and key supporting infrastructure.
“For car parks with high demand, LTA will work with EV charger operators to deploy more chargers, electrical capacity permitting,” Ms Sun said.
There will be at least one fast charging hub in every HDB town by end-2027.
According to the latest statistics by LTA, EVs made up 57.6 per cent of new car registrations for the first quarter of 2026. This is an increase from the 45 per cent recorded in the whole of 2025.
The government targets to deploy 60,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2030, which comprise 40,000 in public carparks and 20,000 in private premises. As of March 2026, there are 30,500 EV charging points. The government is on track to achieving its 2030 target in tandem with the growing demand for EVs. By end-2027, there will also be at least one fast-charging hub in every HDB town. Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling gave this update in reply to an MP's questions in parliament on Wednesday (May 6).
EV CHARGERS IN TENGAH
In a supplementary question, Dr Choo said that residents in Tengah are keen to make the switch to EVs, but are waiting for charging infrastructure to become more accessible.
She asked how feedback from estates such as Tengah is translated operationally into changes in the planning and sequencing of EV charging deployment.
Ms Sun said that Tengah currently has two multi-storey carparks that have EV chargers and LTA subsidiary EV-Electric Charging (EVe) is in the process of deploying chargers in another eight multi-storey carparks in the neighbourhood.
EVe is a subsidiary of LTA that works with EV charging point operators and orchestrates the roll-out of EV chargers.
“We have taken into account the feedback from Tengah residents and are improving the process for new BTOs (Build-to-Order estates),” she said.
Starting from BTO estates that were completed last month, there is a new arrangement where EVe would work closely with HDB to start deploying EV chargers from the point that residents start collecting their keys.
“This will allow residents moving into new BTO estates to actually gain access to EV chargers earlier,” she said.
FIRE SAFETY
Questions on fire safety amid the rollout of more EV charging points in HDB carparks were also raised in parliament by MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Punggol).
Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said that all HDB car parts are designed and constructed in compliance with the prevailing fire code stipulated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
“This includes provisions such as hosereels, fire engine excess and natural or mechanical ventilation to disperse smoke and heat,” he said.
“These fire safety provisions safeguard against fire risks, including those that may arise from electric vehicles.”
He added that all EV chargers installed in HDB car parks must comply with technical specifications and safety requirements.